General Hospital viewers wonder what happened on the ABC soap today after the show was interrupted.

They will be able to tune in when the episode drops on Hulu or on ABC.com later this evening.

It was a big episode as viewers had waited to see what happened between Joss (Eden McCoy) and the Hook Killer. Friday’s episode left off as the two women were battling on the docks.

When the episode began airing today, viewers learned that Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) showed up after hearing Joss scream. She hit the Hook Killer with her bag, saying, “back off, b**ch,” before the show cut to breaking political news.

So what happened on General Hospital today?

Here’s a look at what viewers missed.

Esme turned up on the Haunted Star

Not only did Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina (Tabyana Ali) get the attention they were looking for, but they also found Esme (Avery Pohl).

She threw herself off the parapet at Wyndemere and found her way in the freezing water to the boat. When she passed out, Spencer and Trina were right there. They took her to General Hospital, where she was receiving medical attention.

Spencer called Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) to let her know Esme had been found, and she and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) booked it to GH.

There will be plenty of questions now, especially with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) involved.

Elizabeth and Nikolas’ scheme is about to be blown wide open, and secrets will come to light.

Britt got hooked by the Hook Killer

As we speculated, it looks like Britt may be leaving the show as a victim of the Hook Killer.

After being saved by Dex (Evan Hofer), Britt remained on the pier until the police arrived. She was there when they picked up the hook and showed them that her bag took a good hit from the weapon.

Joss and Dex snuck off back to his place, and Britt decided to stick around Port Charles, meeting her mother back at the Haunted Star.

She was with Liesl (Kathleen Gati), celebrating her choice to remain in town, when something appeared to go wrong. Liesl saw her dress was torn and she was bleeding, revealing that she was cut.

Britt appeared to fall ill, and it looked like the venom may have gotten to her when the hook grazed her.

Hook Killer’s identity confirmed

After months of speculating who the Hook Killer was, it was finally revealed.

Esme was the obvious choice, as all the connections led to her. However, viewers quickly learned that wasn’t the case as the attacks continued despite her being in Nikolas’ care.

Heather Webber (Alley Mills) was revealed as the Hook Killer while tending to her gunshot wound, courtesy of Dex. It all makes sense now, especially the connection to Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom).

Be sure to tune in the rest of the week, as it’s sure to be just as juicy.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.