General Hospital spoilers: New year in Port Charles

General Hospital spoilers tease a new year brings more drama and danger to the ABC soap.

There was no Monday episode, but four new episodes are back on track this week.

The Hook Killer is still on the loose, and when Friday’s episode ended, she had Joss (Eden McCoy) cornered on the docks.

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) attempts to make her grand exit as she begins a new life, but she may not get the chance.

This year marks 60 years of General Hospital, and there will be nostalgia and surprises in the coming days and weeks.

Here’s what is happening this week in Port Charles.

Hook strikes again

The Hook Killer is determined to attack again, but this time, the victim may not be the intended target.

Joss was on the dock when the killer had her cornered, but she isn’t the victim.

Britt was waiting on the dock, and it looked like she may be the one who was attacked. Whether she is killed remains unclear, but it is clear that she is exiting the show for good. Actress Kelly Thiebaud moved to London, revealing her long-distance relationship is no longer long-distance.

The General Hospital preview teased Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) in an office at the hospital. She looked shocked and scared and ran out of the room.

Laura wants answers

Mayor Laura (Genie Francis) is concerned about her firstborn. Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) told her Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) had something on him and begged her not to poke the bear.

Laura goes to see Ava (Maura West) to find out what she knows about Victor and Nikolas. Of course, Ava knows exactly what is happening, but will she tell Laura the truth?

With Marcus Coloma exiting the role of Nikolas at the end of the month, there’s no telling where this story is headed.

Carly and Drew spend time together

Carly (Laura Wright) is playing a dangerous game with Drew (Cameron Mathison). She is keeping a huge secret about Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) mom just to spite Nina.

Drew knows the urgency and the reason behind Willow’s quest, but Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow haven’t shared it with anyone else publicly. TJ (Tajh Bellow) knows because he was her rock as she waited things out, but everyone is in the dark as far as family goes.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.