The Young and the Restless spoilers: Will Kyle give Summer a second chance?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease not all hope may be lost for Skyle fans.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Allison Lanier) have been on the outs since she lied to him about Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) being alive.

The second Kyle found out; he moved on with Audra (Zuleyka Silver).

Although she initially hoped for a reconciliation, since learning Kyle has been sleeping with Audra, Summer seems to have realized it’s over.

The latest preview video for Y&R teases Summer making a big decision that catches Kyle off guard.

Even though her decision shouldn’t have him responding that way because Kyle hasn’t shown any interest in being there for Summer in months.

Summer wants a divorce

It turns out that Summer has had enough. In the video footage, Summer meets up with Kyle to inform him they should get a divorce.

The look on Kyle’s face reveals shock and sadness at the same time. A flip of the scene shows Kyle and Summer sharing a big family group hug with little Harrison (Kellen Enriquez) at the Abbott mansion.

Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) voice can be heard over the happy family moment as he gushes over the family Summer and Kyle have together.

Will Kyle give Summer a second chance on Y&R?

After the touching moment, the camera shows Nick talking to Kyle calmly. Nick questions if this is really the end of Skyle, calling them one of “the most solid couples I’ve ever known.”

Kyle stares at Nick as Summer’s dad questions him about ending the marriage. The Newman heir pleads his case for Summer, letting Kyle know she deserves another chance.

The conversation appears to have hit home with Kyle because he suddenly shows up at Summer’s hotel room.

Not only does Kyle have to deal with his relationship with Summer, but a previous promo video for the hit CBS soap opera revealed Victoria (Amelia Heinle) puts him on blast too. Victoria wants answers about Audra and probes Kyle to get them.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Audra isn’t the only person factoring into Summer and Kyle’s relationship. Summer keeps growing closer to Chance (Conner Floyd), which might have impacted her decision about her marriage.

Will Summer and Kyle reconcile, or is it over for good?

That question and more will be answered in upcoming episodes of Y&R, including a challenge that Victor (Eric Braeden) issues Nick.

It will be another must-see week of the hit daytime drama, that’s for sure!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.