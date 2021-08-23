The Young and the Restless spoilers: Who will save Mariah?

Mariah ends up in dire straights as those close to her race to find her. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap opera tease it’s a race against time with lots of anger, threats, and blame along the way.

For weeks now, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) has been keeping her loved ones at bay. Although those close to her believed her work story at first, strange texts from Mariah started to change the game.

Now another twist is added to the story that will put the lives of Mariah and baby Chancellor both in jeopardy.

Mariah needs help

In the latest Y&R preview video, Mariah screams at the camera, pleading to know what her captor plans to do with them. The redheaded beauty is losing her mind, rightfully so, and is freaked out over what could happen to her or the baby.

Unfortunately for Mariah, she doesn’t get a response from the person holding her hostage. Mariah does get a shock, though. She doubles over in pain screaming in the new footage.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Mariah goes into labor. Viewers can expect several twists before baby Chancellor arrives.

Who will save Mariah?

Thanks to Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) persistence, something was wrong others finally started to follow suit. Sharon’s (Sharon Case) motherly instincts kicked in, and she began to realize something was not quite right with her daughter being MIA for so long.

Even Abby (Melissa Ordway) has accepted that it wasn’t her overbearing nature about the pregnancy that has kept Mariah away. Now the search to find Mariah is in full swing.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) promises that he won’t give up until Mariah is found in the promo clip. Abby admits to Devon (Bryton James) that the longer Mariah is gone, the more freaked out she gets.

As the race is on to find Mariah, Tessa clarifies she will never forgive whoever has taken her girlfriend. Plus, Tessa hopes the culprit will get exactly what’s coming to them.

Regarding who is behind Mariah’s kidnapping, actress Camryn Grimes promised fans that the answer is coming soon. However, it may not be as quickly as viewers hoped. There’s speculation that Mariah will be found before she has the baby, but her captor will not be revealed.

Ben, aka Stitch (Sean Carrigan), remains the number one suspect in fans’ minds as the kidnapper. Soap opera fans know that the obvious choice tends to be a decoy so that writers can shock viewers with the real culprit.

Will Mariah be saved before she has the baby and who will be the one to save her?

Those questions and more will hopefully be answered next week.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.