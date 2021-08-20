The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Missing Mariah, more Victoria drama, and Devon takes charge

Devon makes waves as he tries to help his loved ones. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease things are heating up in Genoa City.

A couple of pivotal storylines are taking over the daytime drama with new revelations, twists, and turns that will keep viewers on their toes all week long. Oh yes, the CBS show has a lot in store for fans who won’t want to miss an episode.

All hands-on deck to find Mariah

It’s all about finding the missing Mariah (Camryn Grimes) next week. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) gets a clue that brings him one step closer to finding his stepdaughter. The detective enlists Kevin (Greg Rikaart) to help with the case. Kevin is beneficial in helping Rey connect all the dots in Mariah’s disappearance.

Sharon (Sharon Case) demands justice for her daughter. The question is will she turn to her husband for help or her old stand-by Adam (Mark Grossman)?

While Rey works with Kevin, Devon (Bryton James) takes matters into his own hands. Devon shares a theory about Mariah’s kidnapping with Victor (Eric Braeden). Then with a bit of help from his personal private investigator Denise (Telma Hopkins), Devon makes a startling discovery about Mariah’s case.

Ben, aka Stitch (Sean Carrigan), joins the search too. He will suddenly find a clue that could help Abby (Melissa Ordway) find Mariah. Thanks to Stitch, Abby decides to do some sleuthing on her own, which fans can expect to turn disastrous.

Is Stitch really helping or just throwing Abby and friends a curveball keep them at bay?

Mariah’s loved ones better hurry up and find her because her situation takes a turn that sounds like she goes into labor.

More Newman family drama

A war of words heats up between Ashland (Richard Burgi) and Victor as they deal with some unfinished business. The last time they were together, Victor accused Ashland of faking his illness, and new information will have the mustache in fighting mode.

While Victor faces off with Ashland, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) pushes Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) buttons about her engagement. All the tension between Victoria and Ashland leads Nikki to have a spat with Victor over the family drama.

It’s not all about Victoria. Moses (Jacob Aaron Gaines) and Faith (Reylynn Caster) move forward with their relationship resulting in Nick (Joshua Morrow) grilling the young man.

Lucky for Moses, he’s given some good advice from Devon and Nate (Sean Dominic). The two men share some positive words of encouragement regarding his relationship and future career.

That’s not all that’s going down in Genoa City.

Traci (Beth Maitland) returns with exciting news about a new project for Jack (Peter Bergman). When Sally (Courtney Hope) spies Jack and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) together, a revenge plan forms. Plus, Lily (Christel Khalil) learns Billy (Jason Thompson) has been keeping a big secret from her.

Who’s ready for another entertaining week on the hit daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.