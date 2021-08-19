The Young and the Restless fans are wondering if life is imitating art for actress Camryn Grimes. Pic credit: CBS

Is Mariah on The Young and the Restless pregnant in real life? That’s the question viewers continue to ask as the character gets further along in her surrogacy pregnancy.

Earlier this year, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) agreed to be a surrogate for her good friends, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz), with a little help from pal Devon (Bryton James). Even Mariah’s girlfriend Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) was on board with the plan.

Mariah’s recent kidnapping has her talking to her growing baby bump even more. Some viewers feel Mariah being held hostage is setting the stage for Camryn to be off-screen for a while, sparking speculation the actress is pregnant in real life.

Is Mariah on The Young and the Restless pregnant in real life?

The answer to the question is Mariah is pregnant on Y&R in real life is no. Actress Camryn Grimes simply rocks a baby bump like nobody’s business.

Fans already know that Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) is pregnant in real life. Melissa is expecting her first child, a son with her husband, Matt Katrosar, any day now.

A few weeks ago, Melissa shared a photo of her and Camryn sporting their perspective bumps, a real one and a fake one.

Camryn talks playing pregnant Mariah on Y&R

Earlier this month, Camryn used Twitter to answer fans’ most burning questions, including when Mariah’s kidnapper will be revealed.

The talented actress also addressed questions regarding playing a pregnant woman onscreen when she’s not pregnant in real life. For starters, fake belly is not heavy at all despite how Camryn makes it look on screen.

Speaking of sporting a fake bump, Camryn doesn’t mind at all and will miss wearing it when Mariah has the baby.

It turns out the belly happens to be one of the actresses’ favorite wardrobe items.

Camryn isn’t pregnant in real life, but she has babies on the brain and not just because of wearing a fake baby bump for months.

Perhaps life will soon imitate art for actress Camryn Grimes after playing pregnant Mariah Copeland on The Young and the Restless for months. Camryn has been dating their boyfriend Brock Powell for nearly two years. They even moved in together in the spring.

For now, though, Camryn is enjoying the current storyline, even the kidnapping, and can’t wait for viewers to see its climax on screen.

Y&R spoilers reveal those close to Mariah finally realize she is missing, and the search heats up.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.