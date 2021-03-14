The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria and Lily leave Billy stunned

Past and present loves collide for Billy on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal past loves don’t simply just go away in Genoa City. Those relationships and feelings are always lurking around.

Three couples begin to realize on upcoming episodes of the hit CBS soap opera that former love can creep into new romances. It will test the current relationships pitting the past against the present.

Y&R spoilers tease a health crisis for Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) adds more strain to his already troubled marriage with Sharon (Sharon Case), who may turn to Adam (Mark Grossman).

Then, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) learns Devon (Bryton James) has slept with Elena (Brytni Sarpy) a couple of times.

Thanks to the preview video CBS dropped, the third couple facing past love drama is Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil).

Victoria has news for Billy

It’s the bombshell viewers saw coming months ago. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) finally admits to Billy that she’s still in love with him.

Although in the video, Billy’s shocked by Victoria’s words, he really shouldn’t be surprised. Victoria has been butting into his romance with Lily and making excuses to see him for weeks.

The only surprise is that Victoria had enough guts to admit her feelings, instead of waiting until Billy was engaged to Lily. After all, that’s the usual soap opera move.

Lily has a bomb for Billy too

Billy doesn’t waste any time coming clean with his new lady love. The Abbott heir lets Lily know that Victoria is his past. Lily remains the one Billy loves, and he’s insistent that nothing will come between them.

Those words are never a good sign in Genoa City. They almost always signal the death of a relationship.

After hearing Billy’s thoughts and feelings, Lily drops a bomb on him too. Lily lets him know real love never dies. She begins the process of pushing him away with one request.

Lily wants Billy to figure out how he really feels before she moves forward with him. Yep, she’s taking a step back before their relationship gets any deeper.

It’s certainly not a bad idea. However, Billy’s stunned that Lily has made such a request. Fans know that Billy doesn’t like to be told what to do or how to feel.

Will Billy agree to do as Lily requested or push back, causing more issues with the couple?

All bets are on Billy being Billy and making matters worse, especially as Lily pumps the brakes on their relationship.

Programming alert: The Young and the Restless will be preempted on Friday, March 19, due to CBS airing NCAA Basketball.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS