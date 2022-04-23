The Young and the Restless spoilers: Traci comforts Kyle and Jack drops a bombshell on Nikki

Nikki has another problem on her hands on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal a whole lot of drama is coming to the hit CBS soap opera.

There’s not too much happiness in Genoa City right now. The car crash that resulted in Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) death has a ripple effect throughout the town, and that’s not all.

Plus, Diane (Susan Walters) being alive has only brought up painful memories, anger, and questions about her motives. The Y&R preview video teases Diane’s presence brings more chaos to the hit show.

Kyle leans on Traci

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Kyle (Michael Mealor) returns home to the news his mom isn’t so dead. After Jack (Peter Bergman) spills the shocking news to his son, Kyle heads to Crimson Lights to process Diane being alive.

Thankfully his Aunt Traci (Beth Maitland) is there to get Kyle to open up. Traci reminds Kyle that he can tell her anything in a very tender moment.

Kyle’s eyes are brimming with tears as he reveals he isn’t even sure how to begin unpacking this development. Michael seamlessly steps back into the role of Kyle as the character wears his heart on his sleeve.

Jack stuns Nikki

Nothing prepares Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) for the bombshell Jack drops on her. The two friends meet at the Grand Phoenix, so Jack can break the news to Nikki that she didn’t kill Diane.

Poor Jack just continues to be the bearer of bad news thanks to Diane’s shocking return. Nikki is left speechless in the preview video after Jack reveals that her enemy is not only alive but also back in town.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for Nikki the past few weeks because of all the Ashland (Robert Newman) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) drama, especially the car accident. Now she has to deal with Diane, of all people.

Mariah has a question for Nick

The hit daytime drama isn’t all doom and gloom. At Sharon’s (Sharon Case) urging, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) are moving full steam ahead with their May 13 wedding.

Mariah gives an emotional speech to Nick (Joshua Morrow) about his impact on her life. As Tess and Sharon watch, Mariah comments on what a good dad Nick was to Cassie (Camryn Grimes) and how he loves her like a daughter.

With tears in her eyes and shaking in her voice, emotional Mariah asks Nick to walk her down the aisle. The heartwarming moment will have Y&R fans reaching for tissues for sure.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a second of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.