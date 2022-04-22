The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle returns, Diane stirs the pot, and accident aftermath

Jack drops a bombshell on his son Kyle on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera reveal sadness, regret, and chaos take over the show.

It’s a week that Y&R viewers will need tissues by their side, that’s for sure. The fallout of the tragic car accident that killed Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) combined with the news that Diane (Susan Walters) is alive brings many feelings to Genoa City.

May sweeps is almost here, and that means the jaw-dropping moments are just beginning on the hit daytime drama.

The fallout of the fatal crash

Rey’s death weighs heavily on the town, especially for Sharon (Sharon Case), Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Sharon makes a painful decision regarding Rey’s funeral, which has to do with his mom Celeste (Eva LaRue), wanting the funeral in Miami.

Meanwhile, the grieving widow is desperate to blame someone for the tragic event. When Chelsea is put on the defense, it sounds like Sharon has some harsh words for her. After all, Rey was on the road because he was getting tickets for the hockey game with Chelsea and Connor (Judah Mackey).

Over with Ashland (Robert Newman), he makes a new promise to Victoria. The latter’s consumed with guilt about the accident, and all signs indicate there’s more to the story than Ashland has told her.

Victor (Eric Braeden) works to keep Adam (Mark Grossman) in line as Victoria reels from the car crash. The mustache also has a change of heart about his daughter and her current situation.

Diane sends shockwaves through Genoa City

It was only a matter of time before news Diane was alive rocked Genoa City to its core. Next week, The Young and the Restless viewers will watch Jack (Peter Bergman) inform Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) she didn’t kill Diane.

Nikki is on high alert when Diane seeks her out to make amends for all her evil actions. Lucky for Nikki, Victor promises to keep his wife safe at all costs.

Another person keeping a close eye on Diane is Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), who lays down the law again with her enemy. Before the end of the week, Phyllis busts Diane, who’s up to no good.

After months in Italy, Kyle (Michael Mealor) returns home to find the lives of his loved ones turned upside down. Jack breaks it to his son that Diane is alive, which causes further chaos in the Abbott family.

Other Genoa City news

A few other things are happening on the hit CBS soap opera. Chance (Conner Floyd) makes a shocking discovery, while Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) puts the moves on Nate (Sean Dominic).

Yes, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) might want to keep a close eye on her man. Plus, Sally (Courtney Hope) spilled a juicy secret to Adam!

Who’s ready for another must-see week of Y&R?

