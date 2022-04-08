The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jack drops Diane bombshell, angry Victor and Rey’s tested

Victor is at odds with Victoria and Adam on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease so many storms are brewing in Genoa City.

It’s more of the same on Y&R next week, with the storylines involving Ashland (Robert Newman) and Diane (Susan Walters) continuing to be the focus of the show. There are a few other intriguing stories to give fans a slight escape from all the Newman and Abbott family drama.

The daytime drama sets the stage for Jordi Vilasuso’s shocking exit as Rey Rosales. Next week’s Rey’s loyalty is tested, and all bets are on the test having something to do with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). After all, she has set her sights on the married cop.

Jack shocks his family with news about Diane

Before leaving Los Angeles, Jack (Peter Bergman) sets some ground rules for Diane regarding letting him break the news she’s alive to his family, especially Kyle (Michael Mealor). Jack wants Diane to be on her best behavior after their son learns he’s not dead.

Back in Genoa City, Jack drops the bombshell news about Diane on Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Traci (Beth Maitland), and Billy (Jason Thompson). Jack spends a good part of the week cleaning up Daine’s mess and bracing people for what’s coming next with her.

The Newman family continues to crumble

Ashland has done a number on the Newman family dynamic, and Victor (Eric Braeden) wants him dealt with immediately. Despite Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) insistence, she’s taking care of Ashland herself, Victor sets a new trap for his son-in-law.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is brutally honest with her daughter, but Victoria isn’t in a listening mood. Victoria’s focused on revenge and puts the next phase of her plan in motion.

The question is, is Victoria really plotting against her family or her husband?

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Both have wronged her, so even though Victoria claims to her family that she’s taking down Ashland, there’s definitely more to the story.

Adam (Mark Grossman) makes a risky business move as he uses Victoria’s current situation to his advantage. The move angers Victor, who has a heated exchange with his son over Adam’s latest actions.

Victoria also feels Victor’s wrath as he gives her some tough love over her relationship with Ashland.

The tension is certainly getting to the Newman family. Even laid-back Nick (Joshua Morrow) has an angry moment over the latest chaos impacting his loved ones.

Other Genoa City tidbits

Billy can’t help but insert himself into Victoria’s latest troubles, even after Lily (Christel Khalil) warned him to stay out of it. Speaking of Lily, she gets an interesting pitch from Sally (Courtney Hope). Plus, Sharon (Sharon Case) takes a stand.

It’s not all bad news and drama on The Young and the Restless. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) make an important and exciting decision about their future.

Who’s ready for another exciting week on the CBS show?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.