The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer wants answers, Christine has news, and Victoria helps Nate

Victoria has plans for Nate on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the tides are changing in Genoa City as the hit soap opera prepares for November sweeps.

A couple of storylines on Y&R have seen a sudden shift recently, like Nate (Sean Dominic) coming clean with Lily (Christel Khalil) and Devon (Bryton James).

There’s also the return of Tucker (Trevor St. John), which has changed the dynamic of Diane’s (Susan Walters) storyline too.

However, as the daytime drama remains focused on key storylines to shake this up for sweeps month, a new storyline is coming.

The new story focuses on the future of Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks).

Thanks to the newest preview video for the hit soap opera, fans are given a look at that story and two others that are super-hot right now.

Summer meets with Sally

It was only a matter of time before Summer (Allison Lanier) learned her dad, Nick (Joshua Morrow), was involved with her nemesis Sally (Courtney Hope). News of the new burgeoning romance has spread quickly throughout the town, and Summer isn’t thrilled to hear about it.

In the preview footage, Summer pays Sally a little visit at the office to demand some answers. Summer, point blank, asks what’s going on with her dad and the fiery redhead.

Will Sally be honest with Summer or tell her butt out?

Christine and Victoria make announcements

The preview video also features Christine (Lauralee Bell) arriving at Crimson Lights with some news. Sharon (Sharon Case), Tessa, and Mariah are all there waiting to hear what Christine has to say.

Y&R viewers know that Mariah and Tessa are anxious to adopt a child. Christine’s good news has to do with that process. This storyline will heat up as the happy couple faces lots of twists and turns on their way to becoming parents.

Now that Nate has lost his job at Chancellor-Winters, by his own accord, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) wants him to work at Newman Enterprises. The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Nate’s action caused Victoria to shift gears a bit.

It seems that despite his spilling their master plan, Victoria still wants to work with Nate. The question remains why.

Nate’s shocked to hear Victoria’s latest idea. However, it couldn’t come at a better time for him, considering he blew up his relationship with Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and his family bond with Devon and Lily.

Will Nate take Victoria up on her job offer?

Tune into the hit CBS daytime drama to find out.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.