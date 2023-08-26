The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon schemes, Diane helps Ashley, and Mariah and Tessa worry

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease things are not going well in Genoa City for many fan favorites.

As summer comes to an end, the hit CBS soap opera is setting the stage for new storylines to take over the show this fall.

It’s been more of the same on Y&R for the past several weeks.

However, that’s all about to change, with subtle shifts in storylines and a few new focuses are emerging too.

One of those has to do with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) newborn daughter.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The latest preview video for The Young and the Restless teases that storyline and more shocking events.

Mariah and Tessa fear for baby Aria

This week, Tessa and Mariah grew concerned that something was wrong with baby Aria’s hearing. After all, thunder didn’t wake her up at all, but an ecstatic Esther (Kate Linder) did.

The new parents have a right to be worried based on the new promo footage. They meet with Dr. George (Mattilyn Rochester Kravitz) who gives them good and bad news.

Aria’s hearing condition is treatable. However, it’s not curable. When Mariah and Tessa hear the latter, worry consumes their faces.

That’s not all that was teased either, as big things are coming with Diane (Susan Walters) and Sharon (Sharon Case).

Sharon has a plan and Diane the hero

The war between Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Diane takes a bit of a turn in the video. At Society, a freaked-out Ashley gasps for air as she coughs before looking at Diane.

“Did you just save my life?” Ashley questions while Diane stands there in shock at whatever just happened.

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Ashley helps Diane. Could it be that Ashley does Diane a favor after her nemesis saves her life? That would certainly make for an unexpected twist in the Abbott family war.

Speaking of war, Sharon just might ignite one with her latest idea to back out of merging Cameron’s (Linden Ashby) company with Adam’s (Mark Grossman). The fact Victor (Eric Braeden) wants to fold SNA Media into Newman Media doesn’t sit well with Sharon, especially with Victor and Adam constantly at odds.

Sharon brings up the idea of her and Nick (Joshua Morrow) running Cameron’s company alone, freeing them from all the Adam and Victor drama. It’s not a bad idea.

Y&R fans will have to wait until next week to see Nick’s thoughts on Sharon’s latest scheme. Be sure to tune in daily to see how this and other storylines unfold.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.