The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Ashley and Victoria spar, more Adam drama and Elena’s news

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease an unexpected showdown, shocking news, and so much Newman family drama.

There’s been a heavy focus on the family chaos on Y&R this summer.

The Abbotts are at war over business, while the Newman clan is fighting thanks to Adam (Mark Grossman), of course.

Next week, though, two members of those families face off, and it’s going to be good.

It’s more of the same when it comes to Victor (Eric Braeden) and his trying to control Adam.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Elena (Brytni Sarpy) gets thrown back into the Genoa City mix after being off-screen for a while.

Adam’s in for a surprise

The hits just keep on coming for Adam, who continues to be his worst nightmare.

First, Victor pulls out all the stops to force Adam to play by his rules. In true Adam fashion, he has several tricks up his sleeve to deal with his father.

However, Victor isn’t the only one fed up with Adam. Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) consider cutting Adam out by no longer merging the companies.

This comes hot on the heels of Nick and Sharon learning that Adam offered Sally (Courtney Hope) a job without consulting them. Speaking of Sally, she has a surprise for Adam that leaves him completely shocked.

Victoria pushes Ashley’s buttons

This week, a conversation between Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) about Billy (Jason Thompson) got pretty intense. It seems that was just the beginning of what’s coming as Victoria and Ashley face off.

Victoria pushes Ashley to her breaking point, but it won’t all be about Billy. The fight forces Ashley to rethink her fight feud with Jack (Peter Bergman) and what it’s doing to the family.

Before the week is over, Ashley will even help Diane (Susan Walters) out of a situation. As Ashley second-guesses herself, Y&R fans can expect Tucker (Trevor St. John) to be on hand to keep stirring the pot.

Elena has news

After her break-up with Nate (Sean Dominic), Elena has been pretty much MIA until her chat with Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) about baby Aria in the park. When Elena gets disturbing news, all signs point to it having to do with the little girl.

Then again, the news just might have to do with dealing with her cheating ex and his new flame, Victoria.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, a rivalry between Lily (Christel Khalil) and Heather (Vail Bloom) is brewing. They two both have eyes for Daniel (Michael Graziadei), and a few twists and turns shake up this love triangle.

Who’s ready for another exciting week of the hit CBS daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.