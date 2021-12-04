The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally questions Adam, Lily eavesdrops, and Billy wants Jack’s help

Adam wants Sally to do some dirty work for him on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease deception is the name of the game in Genoa City as one rival is taken to a new level.

It’s more of the same for the hit CBS daytime drama with two stories remaining front and center as the holiday season draws near. The latest Y&R preview video shows a brother in need, a relationship tested, and two outcasts who can’t seem to stay away from each other.

Adam recruits Sally as Lily listens to their chat

After Sally (Courtney Hope) fills Adam (Mark Grossman) in on her interaction with Billy (Jason Thompson), Adam gets a brilliant idea. Adam informs Sally he was thinking about her run-in with Billy. Sally interrupts Adam to question if he wants her to spy on his bitter rival.

Little do Adam and Sally know, Lily (Christel Khalil) is listening in on their conversation. There’s no question she will use what she heard to help her, Billy, and ChanceCom gain the upper hand against Newman Media.

Billy has a proposition for Jack

In a desperate attempt to keep himself in the media game, Billy turns to Jack (Peter Bergman) for help. Billy wants Jack to join forces to buy ChanceCom from Jill (Jess Walton).

Jack looks puzzled at Billy’s request and with good reason. The two brothers certainly don’t have the same morals or ethics. However, family is very important to Jack, so he might just team up with his brother.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Billy makes a promise to Lily that he will never keep. All signs point to him bringing this plan to Jack without her knowledge.

Will Jack agree to Billy’s proposal or try to talk Billy out of his latest scheme?

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Abby tells Chance about the welcome home party

Although Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) on cloud nine that Chance (Conner Floyd) is home, he struggles to find his rhythm. Chance puts on a happy face for Abby, but it gets harder to hide his true feelings.

Hearing that Victor wants to throw Chance a welcome home party doesn’t help matters either. The look on Chance’s face when Abby beams with excitement over the party is priceless.

Abby managed to convince him to return to Genoa City with her, so she likely will get him to agree to the party too. One thing is pretty clear, Abby’s little happy family reunion will be entertaining, to say the least.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a second of the entertaining drama is missed on the hit CBS soap opera.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.