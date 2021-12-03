The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor wants peace, Chance struggles, and Nick’s regrets

Victor is tired of his kids fighting but Nick remains on the outs with the Newman family. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit CBS daytime drama reveal new beginnings aren’t always easy.

It’s a week of celebration, realization, reflection, starting over, and determination. The good people of Genoa City come together to welcome one resident home, but the news isn’t joyful for everyone.

Plus, one couple starts over, a family is on the brink, and there’s still more to come in the ChanceCom drama.

Victor issues warnings to Victoria and Adam

The tension is mounting between Adam (Mark Grossman) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) thanks to their fight for ChanceCom. Victor (Eric Braeden) is over his children fighting, especially in light of what Abby (Melissa Ordway) just went through. He issues a challenge to his kids.

Along with trying to broker peace, Victor warns Victoria about protecting Billy (Jason Thompson). Victoria insists she isn’t doing anything to help her ex. The mustache also works to convince Jill (Jess Walton) to sell ChanceCom to Newman Media.

Meanwhile, when Adam asks Sally (Courtney Hope) for help, sparks fly. The question is – does Adam want Sally’s assistance personally or professionally?

Chance’s big welcome home

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) pulls out all the stops to plan the perfect welcome home party for Chance (Conner Floyd).

The party hits a snag when Chance struggles with being the center of attention and adjusting to his new/old life at home. Chance is thrilled to be with his wife and son. The guilt of not finishing his mission consumes him, though.

Speaking of guilt, Devon (Bryton James) deals with it too. Devon is happy Chance is safe. However, saying goodbye to Dominic wasn’t easy. Devon turns to Amanda (Mishael Morgan) for a shoulder to lean on in his time of need.

Nick tries to make amends

Ever since Nick (Joshua Morrow) dug up dirt on Ashland (Richard Burgi), he’s been on the outs with his family. Next week Nick reaches out to Ashland to clear the air. The conversation doesn’t go well for Nick, and his status with the family remains not good.

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) decide to give romance another chance. Before she can move on with Jack, Phyllis has a tough conversation with Nick about past mistakes. It looks like Nick deals with a lot of regret and reflection.

All of this plus, Billy makes a promise to Lily (Christel Khalil) he’s never going to be able to keep. Victor and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) strategize to help Abby with Chance’s trauma, while Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) jealousy over Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Noah (Rory Gibson) working together grows.

