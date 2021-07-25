The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally fights back against Phyllis and Kyle busts Tara

Kyle starts to see another side of Tara on The Young and the Restless. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the gloves are off for three Genoa City ladies who are about to declare war on each other.

July sweeps winds down this week, which means fans can expect several shocking moments. Thanks to the latest Y&R promo video, it’s pretty clear the writers are pulling out all the stops with one storyline to end sweeps month.

Phyllis spills all to Jack

An emotional Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) loses it on Jack (Peter Bergman) as she promises to get proof that Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) and Sally (Courtney Hope) ran Summer (Hunter King) out of town. Jack doesn’t look too pleased with Phyllis’ accusations toward the mother of his grandson and the woman he is dating.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jack makes a choice that catches Sally off-guard. She also puts pressure on him to decide how their relationship will move forward.

After what Phyllis said, Jack certainly has a lot to think about regarding the women in his life.

Kyle spies on Tara

The walls are starting to close in on Tara. Her sweet and innocent woe is me act is about to be discovered, or at the very least, questioned.

When Sally calls Tara freaking out that Phyllis wants to ruin her life, Tara tells Sally to calm down. Little does Tara know, Kyle (Michael Mealor) is behind her, listening to what she’s saying.

Kyle will have questions for his baby mama, especially if he realizes Sally is on the other end of the phone call. Sally is no friend of Kyle’s, and he certainly won’t want Tara hanging out with the scheming redhead.

Phyllis and Sally showdown

There’s no love lost between Sally and Phyllis, that’s for sure. They have another epic showdown that begins with Sally calling Phyllis “spiteful and vicious.”

Phyllis, of course, doesn’t back down. She lets Sally know the war is on but could be stopped easily if Sally just admitted the truth. The two have a heated exchange that ends with Sally warning Phyllis that it’s a big mistake to underestimate her.

Courtney shared a tweet to fans promoting The Young and the Restless promo video.

“Well it’s safe to say, this may or may not end according to plan. Next week, tune in! @YandR_CBS,” the actress wrote.

Well… it’s safe to say, this may or may not end according to plan… 😳😏🤷🏽‍♀️ — Next week, tune in! 💃🏽 @YandR_CBS pic.twitter.com/6P1s8ChKEF — Courtney Hope (@TheCourtneyHope) July 24, 2021

Wowza the drama is coming up on the hit soap opera. Fans won’t want to miss a second of these three ladies battling it out on Y&R.

