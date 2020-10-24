The Young and the Restless spoilers: Relationship woes and family bombshells

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate a new relationship is forming while another falls apart. Plus, a bombshell is dropped on one family that will leave fans wondering if it is for real.

There have been many heartaches featured on the CBS soap opera lately. Based on the preview video, that isn’t changing anytime soon. The good news for fans is the drama is at an all-time high, which means episodes full of jaw-dropping moments.

Testing the romantic waters

Mixing business with pleasure is something Lily (Christel Khalil) has avoided since landing the gig alongside Billy (Jason Thompson) at Chancellor Communications. Billy has certainly got Lily’s heart rate elevated, mostly because of his shady moves.

However, Lily has been softening towards Billy recently. The two engage in some flirty banter that will change the dynamic of their relationship.

Billy does test the waters by insinuating Lily wants to kiss him. She may look disgusted at his comment in the video, but chances are that it is not how Lily truly feels about Billy.