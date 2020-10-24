The Young and the Restless spoilers: Relationship woes and family bombshells

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate a new relationship is forming while another falls apart. Plus, a bombshell is dropped on one family that will leave fans wondering if it is for real.
There have been many heartaches featured on the CBS soap opera lately. Based on the preview video, that isn’t changing anytime soon. The good news for fans is the drama is at an all-time high, which means episodes full of jaw-dropping moments.
Testing the romantic waters
Mixing business with pleasure is something Lily (Christel Khalil) has avoided since landing the gig alongside Billy (Jason Thompson) at Chancellor Communications. Billy has certainly got Lily’s heart rate elevated, mostly because of his shady moves.
However, Lily has been softening towards Billy recently. The two engage in some flirty banter that will change the dynamic of their relationship.
Billy does test the waters by insinuating Lily wants to kiss him. She may look disgusted at his comment in the video, but chances are that it is not how Lily truly feels about Billy.
Is it the end of Summer and Kyle?
Summer (Hunter King) shocked fans and Kyle (Michael Mealor) when she called off their wedding. The two finally have a sit-down chat about their future.
Kyle wants nothing more than to marry Summer. She has doubts based on their past and his friendship with Lola (Sasha Calle).
Y&R spoilers tease Summer faces a tough decision. Summer reveals in the video footage that she is overwhelmed.
Is Summer overwhelmed by her relationship, or did she get some unexpected news?
Newman out
The Newman family loses a member. No, there is not a death.
Adam (Mark Grossman) leaves Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) stunned when he announced he is done living his life as a Newman. He intends to cut the entire family out of his life for good but does ask one request of his siblings. Adam wants them to let him live his life in peace.
Although Victor (Eric Braeden) is not featured in the preview video, Adam intends to cut him out too.
The only way Adam can move forward with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Connor is to no longer associate with his destructive family. Of course, he also has to work on getting Chelsea back. Perhaps this is Adam’s first step toward proving Chelsea is the one for him.
Adam may be done with his family, but fans know it won’t be that easy to walk away. Victor isn’t going to simply let Adam cut him out of his life.
There is a lot for viewers to look forward to on the CBS daytime drama, so tune in daily, so not a second is missed.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
