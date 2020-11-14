The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis tattles, Billy freaks out, and Summer gets an offer

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the CBS daytime drama reveal it is time to face the music in Genoa City.

There is no question the hit soap opera is bringing its A-game for November sweeps, and the upcoming episodes are no exception. The show is filled with shocking and dramatic moments with few pleasant surprises that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

Phyllis comes clean

Last week, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) busted Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) for underage drinking in the park. Faith begged her dad’s girlfriend not to tell Nick (Joshua Morrow), but her pleas fell on deaf ears.

Phyllis breaks the news to Nick that Faith is hungover from drinking a bottle of vodka the previous night. Faith has been pulling the wool over Nick and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) eyes for weeks.

The disapproving look on Nick’s face in the preview video speaks volumes. Faith will have to face the consequences of her actions. Just wait until Nick informs Sharon of Faith’s most recent shenanigans.