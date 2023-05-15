The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis’ fake death sends shockwaves through Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that it’s a big week on the hit CBS soap opera as bombs go off all over Genoa City.

As May sweeps roll right along, Y&R continues to not disappoint with some jaw-dropping moments.

One of those happened last week as Daniel (Michael Graziadei) spilled the beans to Michael (Christian LeBlanc), Jack (Peter Bergman), and Kyle (Michael Mealor) that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is alive.

This week focuses on the fallout of Daniel’s actions, and it will be good.

A previous promo teased that a distraught Daniel prepares for what comes next after his bombshell.

The latest video dropped by CBS reveals that’s just the tip of the iceberg of the aftermath of his news.

Chelsea listens to Daniel and Jack shocks Christine

At Crimson Lights, a concerned Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) wonders what’s going on with Daniel and if he’s okay. Daniel doesn’t even blink as he reveals he’s “just waiting for some bombs to explode.”

Boy, do those bombs ever explode. Kicking things off is Jack informing Christine (Lauralee Bell) that Phyllis faked her own death. In the footage, Christine is left speechless and shocked at the news.

Christine will no doubt want proof Jack’s news is true. After all, she’s not just going to drop all charges against Diane (Susan Walters) on account of Jack, who wants nothing more than to clear Diane’s name.

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Jack and Kyle break into the hotel room where Jeremy (James Hyde) was staying. It just so happens to be the room where Phyllis killed him, too, so odds are the two men will find something to help Diane.

Speaking of Diane, she goes ballistic upon learning what Phyllis did to her.

Diane calls Phyllis ‘pure evil’

Kyle also wastes no time spreading the news about Phyllis but not to his wife, Summer (Allison Lanier). Nope, Kyle drops the bombshell on Diane, who does not take the news very well.

While her son stands there quietly, Diane goes on the warpath, screaming about what Phyllis did to her and her family. Diane calls Phyllis “pure evil.”

Now a flash of Phyllis’ face does appear in the footage. However, there’s no indication that she’s returning to Genoa City this week.

Although, let’s be honest; it’s only a matter of time before she returns, especially since Daniel spilled her dirty little secret.

Will Diane seek revenge on Phyllis? Will Phyllis and Summer forgive Daniel for his betrayal?

Those questions and more will be answered in upcoming episodes of the hit daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.