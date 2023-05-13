The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nate tempts Audra, distraught, and Jack and Kyle’s mission

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease desperate times call for desperate measures in Genoa City.

May sweets have been coming in hot on the hit CBS soap opera.

The show is moving storylines along, with some unexpected twists that Y&R fans didn’t see coming.

One of those has to do with the fallout of Nate (Sean Dominic) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) L.A. romp.

The other one is the twists and turns that keep coming regarding Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) fake death and killing Jeremy (James Hyde).

Thanks to the latest preview video dropped by CBS, fans get a teaser at what’s coming next for those storylines as sweeps month rolls right along.

The aftermath of Daniel coming clean about Phyllis

This week Daniel (Michael Graziadei) revealed to Jack (Peter Bergman), Kyle (Michael Mealor), and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) what really happened with Phyllis. Daniel added some twists, though, placing all the blame on Jeremy and keeping Summer (Allison Lanier) out of it.

In the promo video, a distraught Daniel reels from his actions as he prepares for the storm that’s coming. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) offers Daniel a friendly ear after seeing him all disheveled and upset.

Meanwhile, Jack and Kyle take matters into their own hands to help clear Diane’s (Susan Walters) name. The father and son duo breaks into the hotel room that Phyllis and Jeremy were staying in to look for any kind of clues or evidence. They have no idea what they are looking for, but Jack’s certain something is there.

Nate bargains with Audra

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Nick (Joshua Morrow) is on the warpath with Nate as his target. Nick is angry at Nate for his cheating ways and plans to get Nate out of Newman Enterprises.

It seems that Nate is on to Nick because, in the video, he works to build an alliance with Audra (Zuleyka Silver). Nate knows he needs someone at Newman Enterprises besides Victoria on his side.

Lucky for Nate, Audra has been trying to get her hooks into Nate, so she will no doubt be very intrigued by his wanting to team up. Nate promises they can help each other get what they want, and the look on Audra’s face speaks volumes.

As for what Nick does and where Nate’s going with his bargaining with Audra remains to be seen Y&R fans will just have to keep watching to see how this and the Phyllis situation plays out.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.