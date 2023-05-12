The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Summer helps Phyllis, Sally’s choice, and Nick attacks Nate

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease it’s all about decisions in Genoa City.

May sweeps hit the halfway point next week, which means Y&R fans can expect a tense couple of weeks.

The daytime drama has been moving storylines right along this time around for sweeps months.

That won’t change anytime soon as the show remains focused on Nate (Sean Dominic) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) cheating and Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) fake death.

Several characters are impacted by both storylines, with more getting intertwined in the twisted events each day.

Let’s take a look at what’s coming up next week on The Young and the Restless.

Daniel’s guilt and Summer’s big risk

The guilt of knowing Phyllis is alive was eating away at Daniel (Michael Graziadei), so he opted for the ultimate betrayal. Daniel revealing the truth to Jack (Peter Bergman), Michael (Christian LeBlanc), and Kyle (Michael Mealor) is a game changer.

While her brother’s guilt got the best of him, an in-the-dark Summer (Allison Lanier) remains focused on protecting Phyllis. Summer takes a big risk next week to ensure Phyllis remains safe and out of sight, and it just might cost Summer her marriage to Kyle.

The strained relationship between Daniel and Summer goes from bad to worse after their shocking moves.

Diane catches a break

Meanwhile, after Daniel spills the beans about Phyllis, Diane (Susan Walters) receives an update from Michael regarding her case that has her feeling hopeful. It sounds like the charges against her will either be dropped, or the case will be reevaluated.

This is music to Jack’s ears, but it isn’t enough to stop him from taking drastic measures to help his lady love. Since Daniel pointed the finger at Jeremy (James Hyde), Jack will do a little detective work on his own to get to the bottom of what happened with Phyllis.

Sally and Nick’s choices

This week Adam (Mark Grossman) offered Sally (Courtney Hope) a job with him at McCall Unlimited. Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) have warned Sally against working with Adam again.

Sally will decide what’s best for her and the baby next week while Nick makes his own decision. No, it’s not about Sally or the baby.

The Newman heir decides to take on Nate over his cheating on Elena (Brytni Sarpy) with Victoria. Nick attacks Nate, but not physically. Instead, Nick works to get Nate fired from Newman Enterprises, which fans know won’t go over well with Victoria.

It certainly looks like another sibling relationship is about to be tested on the hit soap opera.

Who’s ready for another must-see week of the CBS daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.