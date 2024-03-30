The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nikki’s drink drama, Ashley can’t remember and Claire gets a surprise

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease things are spiraling out of control for two fan favorites in Genoa City.

For weeks, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) have been dealing with demons from their past.

Nikki struggles with her drinking, thanks to the reign of terror Jordan (Colleen Zenk) continues to have on the Newman family.

Ashley is in the middle of a mental breakdown as multiple personalities have emerged, something she has suffered from before.

The latest preview video for Y&R teases both women are in for a rude awakening.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg going down on the CBS soap. Let’s see what else is happening on the show.

Claire gets some answers and Nikki needs answers

In the footage, Cole (J. Eddie Peck) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) have a surprise for Claire (Hayley Erin). They know their daughter is curious about the Newman family and their relationship.

Victoria and Cole surprise Claire by taking her on a trip down memory lane for them. In an attempt to get her mind off Jordan being on the loose, Cole and Victoria offer to show Claire where it all began for them.

A flip of the scene shows Nikki at Society with Jack (Peter Bergman) when a waiter brings her a drink. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nikki has a secret admirer, and now we have insight into what that means.

The drink is from a mystery man at the bar, who’s gone by the time Nikki gets her drink. Nikki freaks out once she learns it’s a vodka and demands the waiter take it away.

This secret admirer drink move has Jordan written all over it. It sounds like Jordan has a new disguise in the form of a man this time around.

Traci confronts Ashley

Later in the video, we see a disheveled Ashley at the Abbott mansion. All signs point to Ashley having gone through something major.

However, when Traci (Beth Maitland) confronts Ashley about what’s wrong, she can’t remember a thing. Ashley not remembering isn’t a big surprise at all as she’s dealing with two other personalities.

This week, Y&R viewers watched as Tucker (Trevor St. John) tried to convince Jack that something was seriously wrong with Ashley. Will Traci’s interaction with Ashely finally convince the Abbott family to get Ashley’s help?

The answer to that question and more are coming up on the hit CBS soap. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.