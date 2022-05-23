The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nikki and Diane exchange slaps

Nikki and Diane exchange blows on The Young and the Restless. Pic credit: CBS

Get ready, Y&R fans!

A good old-fashioned catfight is happening in Genoa City this week.

That’s right, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Diane (Susan Walters) will throw hands on The Young and the Restless.

Nikki had enough of Diane

It’s only been a few weeks since The Young and the Restless fans learned Diane was alive. She was believed to have been killed by Nikki back in 2011, but obviously, she is alive and well in Genoa City.

Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) mom faked her death over a decade ago, allowing Nikki to live with the burden.

When she arrived back in town, Nikki was stunned to learn that she didn’t kill Diane all those years ago. That doesn’t mean she wants anything to do with her, though.

Nikki and Diane exchange blows

It isn’t a good thing when the women run into each other.

Nikki believes Diane is working on worming her way into the Abbott family to get her hands on their money. After all, she is Kyle’s mother, and Jack (Peter Bergman) is his father.

The Newman matriarch goes so far as to call Diane a “gold digger,” which elicits a slap across the face. Nikki promptly returns the favor, slapping Diane clear across the face.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is there to pull the women apart, but it won’t be an easy feat. She has plenty of her own issues to worry about, including the state of her marriage to Ashland (Robert Newman). Getting in the middle of Nikki and Diane isn’t something she should do, especially with their unresolved issues.

As Victoria pulls her irate mother out of there, Nikki screams for Diane to return to the grave she crawled out of and to stay there. Diane has a bewildered look on her face as if she isn’t part of what just went down.

Don’t worry, though. Diane might find herself an unlikely ally aside from the trouble she kicks up with Nikki. That’s right, The Young and the Restless preview reveals Ashland and Diane cross paths. These two working together could really rock the Newman family, especially as they deal with Victor (Eric Braeden) and his threats against both of them.

How will things fare in Genoa City this week?

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.