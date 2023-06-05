The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick attacks Cameron and Sharon begs Chance for help

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap opera tease it’s all about the return of Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby).

Last week the villain arrived in Genoa City with a vengeance.

The news that Cameron was out of prison shook Sharon (Sharon Case) to her core.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) vowed to protect his family after Faith (Reylynn Caster) had a run-in with Cameron at the park.

However, a previous promo video for Y&R revealed Nick’s words don’t prevent another incident involving Faith screaming and terrifying Sharon.

It turns out that’s just the beginning of what’s going down with Cameron on the hit CBS daytime drama this week.

Sharon fears for her life

The latest preview video shows Sharon freaking out as she fears for her life now that Cameron’s clearly gunning for her. Sharon pleads with Chance (Conner Floyd) for help.

Unfortunately for Sharon, there’s not much Chance can do at this point. That’s about to change, though, as a scared Faith and Sharon hear someone outside the Tac House.

Although Cameron isn’t seen in the footage, it’s him. Sharon wastes no time informing Nick that Cameron was somehow inside the house.

It sounds like all of this goes along with whatever causes Faith to let out a blood-curdling scream in the former preview video.

Nick takes on Cameron

The latest stunt by Cameron pushes Nick to his breaking point. Nick heads straight for Cameron with a warning that the latter doesn’t really take as a threat at all.

In fact, as Nick tells Cameron to stay away from Sharon and Faith, Cameron taunts him with a “or what” reply. The remark sends Nick into a rage, pushing Cameron against the wall and raising his fist.

Once again, Cameron isn’t fazed or impressed with Nick and tells him to “take his best shot.”

There’s no question that Cameron and his reign of terror are being taken up a notch this week.

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Nick fiercely protects his family as Cameron enjoys unleashing his revenge, and boy is that ever true. News of Cameron’s return also spreads quickly throughout town, with even Victor (Eric Braeden) sending a message to the villain.

Could it be that Y&R is setting the stage for a good old fashion who dunnit murder mystery?

It’s been quite a while since the daytime drama did a storyline like that, so a killer mystery would be entertaining for fans. However, where this storyline and others move forward will depend on how the writers’ strike impacts the CBS show.

Stay tuned to find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.