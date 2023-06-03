The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle blasts Summer, Adam’s big move, and Faith freaks out Sharon

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that drama is the name of the game in Genoa City.

Tensions are at an all-time high for some Genoa City residents, thanks to betrayal and a not-so-happy blast from the past.

Y&R bringing back Cameron (Linden Ashby) has breathed new life into Sharon (Sharon Case) as fear takes over her life.

Now that Kyle (Michael Mealor) has learned that Summer (Allison Lanier) has been lying to him about Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), Skyle’s marriage is in jeopardy.

The latest preview video dropped by CBS teases those two hot topics.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Adam (Mark Grossman) spilling his new McCall Unlimited plan to Victor (Eric Braeden) is also featured, which is another classic Newman father-son moment.

Betrayal isn’t a good look

As mentioned above, Summer has put her marriage to Kyle in danger over her decision to protect Phyllis.

In the promo footage, Kyle puts his wife on blast over her betrayal. Kyle demands to know just how long Summer has been keeping the secret Phyllis is alive from him.

Whatever Summer says isn’t going to justify her actions to Kyle, mainly because of the harm it did to Diane (Susan Walters) and Jack (Peter Bergman).

Speaking of betrayal, Adam once again informs Victor of his plans to have his new company in direct competition with Newman Media. Victor isn’t thrilled with Adam’s latest move, but the smirk on Adam’s face makes it crystal clear he doesn’t care.

Oh yes, Adam wants to go toe to toe with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and to be honest, we are here for it. There’s nothing like a good old Adam and Victoria showdown to keep the Newman family drama going strong.

The Newman family, including Victoria and Adam, will need to put their differences aside soon to help Sharon as Cameron takes his revenge up a notch.

Why is Faith screaming?

Now that Faith (Reylynn Caster) knows the truth about Cameron, Sharon has her daughter on high alert. Cameron made contact with Sharon, with Nick (Joshua Morrow) serving as her fierce protector, but that’s just the beginning.

The video featured Sharon getting assurances from Faith that she would be careful. Unfortunately, fear sets in quickly as Faith lets out a blood-curdling scream.

There’s speculation that Cameron does something awful to Faith’s cat since the pet was brought up when Faith returned from college.

Plus, The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Cameron makes a move that dramatically impacts Faith.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the betrayal and stalking in Genoa City is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.