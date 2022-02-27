The Young and the Restless spoilers: Mariah and Tessa’s news, Victor taunts Ashland and Jack and Phyllis in LA

Things get heated between Ashland and Victor on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal big things are going down in and out of Genoa City on the hit soap opera.

As February sweeps wind down, several hot button storylines are unfolding on the CBS daytime drama. A couple of must-see moments are coming up that will have Y&R viewers talking for months to come.

The latest preview video dropped by CBS gives a glimpse of some of the excitement going down on the show.

Tessa and Mariah have more news

At Crimson Lights, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) reveal they have yet another announcement. Mariah asks everyone to gather around so the happy couple can share their good news.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) stands there silently as Sharon (Sharon Case) rushes from behind the counter, squealing, “they have an announcement.” Sharon informs Tessa and Mariah that everyone is there and ready for the big news.

Considering Mariah and Tessa have been planning their wedding, all bets are on the announcement having to do with their nuptials. It could also be news about their adoption process.

Phyllis and Jack search for the mystery texter

After learning about Keemo’s (Philip Moon) death, Jack (Peter Bergman) is filled with regret over losing his estranged son. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) gives Jack some tough love.

Phyllis and Jack show up at Keemo’s house in Los Angeles in the preview video. It seems Phyllis’ tough love involves getting Jack to LA and searching for the person behind the cryptic text messages.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Outside Keemo’s house, Jack stands confused and uncertain as he prepares for what comes next.

Ashland and Victor butt heads

The time has come for Ashland (Robert Newman) to face the consequences of his actions. Now that Victor (Eric Braeden) knows the truth about Ashland’s fake cancer, the mustache wants him to pay.

Victor sternly reveals to his son-in-law that he’s done playing games. The charade Ashland has been putting on for months has come to an end, well, if Victor has anything to say about it.

Although Ashland doesn’t say a word in the preview footage, Y&R fans know he won’t go down without a fight. It’s the beginning of a long-awaited showdown between the two ruthless business moguls.

Other spoilers for the hit soap opera tease Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) worries about her family. Based on Victor taunting Ashland, she should be worried.

Do you think Ashland’s reign of lies and screaming is over, or will he find a way to wrangle out of this situation too?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.