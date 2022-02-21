Jack and Phyllis think the cryptic text messages he received are from Keemo. Pic credit: CBS

Who is Jack’s son Keemo Abbott on The Young and the Restless? That’s the question many fans of the hit CBS soap opera are asking since the name has suddenly been popping up on the show.

Jack (Peter Bergman) began receiving mysterious text messages last week. The cryptic messages want him to make a trip to Los Angeles to see something Jack’s been missing.

The Young and the Restless preview video features Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) telling Traci (Beth Maitland) about the bizarre texts. Phyllis also reveals her theory that Keemo (Philip Moon) is the one behind the mystery messages.

Thanks to Phyllis’ bombshell, some Y&R viewers wonder about Keemo, especially since the character wasn’t on the daytime drama very long.

Who is Jack’s son Keemo Abbott on The Young and the Restless?

In 1994, Christine (Lauralee Bell) became friends with Luan Vollen (Elizabeth Sung), who asked the lawyer to track down her long-lost son. With an assist from Paul (Doug Davidson), Christine found the young man, Keemo, living in the jungle in Vietnam.

During their search, Christine and Paul discovered Jack had an affair with Luan when he was in Vietnam serving in the military. Keemo came to Genoa City but had a lot of resentment toward his parents for abandoning him.

Eventually, Keemo developed a bond with his family, including Luan’s daughter Mai (Marianne Rees). Jack’s then-fiancé, Mari Jo Mason (Diana Barton), wasn’t thrilled with Luan coming back into his life.

After getting dumped by Jack for Luan, Mari Jo set her sights on Keemo. They dated for a while, but Keemo got tired of all her mind games and also dumped her.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Luan and Jack did get married. However, their happiness was short-lived because of a terminal illness that took Luan’s life. Keemo was furious to learn Jack kept Luan’s illness a secret and left for Vietnam with Mai.

Y&R - Marie Jo tries to find forgiveness from keemo after her betrayal the other night (1995)

Watch this video on YouTube

Is Keemo returning to Y&R?

The character of Keemo has rarely been referenced since his 1996 departure. Jack doesn’t talk about his oldest son, even though they did make amends after their rift over Luan’s death.

Now that Phyllis has learned Jack’s text messages came from a Hao Nguyen, there’s buzz Kemmo may soon resurface. It turns out Nguyen was Luan’s maiden name, and Hao was her father’s name.

All signs point to either Keemo being behind the text message or someone connected to him. Perhaps the mystery texter is Keemo’s child and Jack’s grandchild. Either way, Keemo likely will resurface at some point.

Who do you think is sending Jack those mysterious messages?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.