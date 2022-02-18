The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jack’s new mystery, Jill returns, and more Ashland drama

Jill gives Lily some much-needed advice on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS daytime drama tease new stories emerge, while one story hits a pivotal turning point.

It’s the final week of February sweeps! Y&R fans are in store for some high-octane drama, scheming, family bonding, betrayal, and mystery, with a little nostalgia thrown in for excitement.

Will Ashland be exposed?

The walls are closing in on Ashland (Robert Newman) and his cancer secret. Nate (Sean Dominic) finds himself in the middle of Victor’s (Eric Braeden) quest to expose Ashland.

Victor pushes Nate to be loyal to the Newman family and to help him prove Ashland’s lying. Nate faces a challenging dilemma, so he turns to Lily (Christel Khalil) for advice.

When Michael (Christian LeBlanc) shares more damaging information from Peru with Victor, the mustache uses it to pressure Nate.

Over with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), she has her own concerns about Ashland. Victoria puts her husband in the hot seat to get a confession out of him.

Ashland tries to cover his tracks. However, this time Victoria knows immediately she’s not getting the whole truth from her husband.

Jack wants answers

After receiving a mystery text full of intrigue, Jack (Peter Bergman) heads off in search of who’s behind the message. Jack prepares to head to Los Angeles to uncover the truth and meet the anonymous texter.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) delivers some shocking news to Jack. All signs point to his mystery text and her news being connected. These two are gearing up for a new adventure that helps push them closer together romantically.

Although Jack’s all gung-ho about uncovering the new mystery, Traci (Beth Maitland) warns him to be cautious.

Jill’s back on the canvas

At long last, Jill (Jess Walton) finally appears on The Young and the Restless again. Jill has some advice for Lily as she deals with a new Chancellor Industries problem. Jill also works to help Billy (Jason Thompson) stay focused on the new phase of his life.

Thanks to Jill, Lily finds a way to dissolve a major business dispute. Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) clash over whether to ditch their law practice for Lily’s job offer. It sounds like Lily figures out how to make everyone happy.

Other Genoa City tidbits include Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) focus on wedding planning, while Chance (Conner Floyd) finally agrees to seek therapy for his PSTD. Elsewhere, Adam (Mark Grossman) has a change of heart.

The question is – does Adam change his mind about Sally (Courtney Hope) or being a spy for Victor?

Oh, what a week it’s going to be on the hit daytime drama!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

