The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victoria takes sides, Phyllis helps Jack, and Nikki worries￼

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS daytime drama tease regret and tough choices are the name of the game in Genoa City.

As February sweeps comes to a close, one storyline reaches a breaking point, while a new storyline brings tension, sadness, and regret. Plus, it’s the showdown between Victor (Eric Braeden) and Ashland (Robert Newman) that Y&R fans have been months to see happen.

Victoria makes a decision

After learning Ashland’s dirty little secret, Victor gives him an ultimatum that involves leaving Genoa City and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) for good. Ashland isn’t about to walk away from his empire. He will make a last-ditch move to keep his life from imploding.

Victoria chooses between her husband and her father. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) questions her daughter’s decision-making skills. It sounds like Victoria will once again believe Ashland’s lies but not for long.

The news prompts Victor to follow through with his ultimatum and expose Ashland, causing Victoria’s world to crumble. Meanwhile, Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) worries when she can’t get ahold of Michael (Christian LeBlanc).

Could Ashland plan to use Michael as a bargaining chip once his lies are exposed?

Jack is filled with regret

As Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Jack (Peter Bergman) search for the person behind the mysterious text messages, they discover Keemo (Philip Moon) is dead. Jack calls a family meeting to fill Traci (Beth Maitland) in the situation.

The loss of his estranged son fills Jack with regret. Jack opens up to Traci about how he’s feeling. Phyllis lends an ear too, but she also gives Jack some tough love.

Jack and Phyllis head to Los Angeles to find the face behind those cryptic text messages.

Genoa City tidbits

As Victor fights to keep his empire, the mustache will test Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) loyalty. Sharon (Sharon Case) warns Nick about getting too involved with the Newman family drama.

Over with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes), they continue to move full steam ahead with wedding planning. When the stress gets to Mariah, Tessa plans a surprise for her fiancé.

Devon (Bryton James) once again steps up to protect baby Dominic’s (River and Rainn Ware) best interest, while Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) clash over whether to join Chancellor Industries.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.