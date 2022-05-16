The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jack catches the bouquet at Mariah and Tessa’s emotional wedding

Teriah gets married on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the CBS show will be focusing on a historic event this week.

May sweeps is in full swing, and the hit soap opera is putting aside all the drama for a least a day or two. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) are getting married, making it the first-ever same-sex marriage on Y&R.

The historic event was teased in one preview video dropped by CBS, showing off the funky ’70s theme décor. Now a new promo has been released to showcase Teriah’s nuptials, including the vows, the first dance, and the bouquet toss.

Tessa and Mariah’s historic wedding

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the wedding does happen, despite a couple of hiccups with the show pulling out all the stops for the event.

Grab your tissues, Y&R fans, because Mariah and Tessa getting married will be a tearjerker for the best possible reasons. The death of Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) has viewers crying a couple of weeks ago. This week though, fans will be crying happy tears.

In the footage, Nick (Joshua Morrow) walks Mariah down the aisle, while Sharon (Sharon Case) walks Tessa down the aisle. Tessa and Mariah’s voices cover the footage with a sneak peek at their emotional wedding vows.

A crying Tessa reveals everything she knows about love is because of Mariah. Then the two women share a kiss to cement their marriage. Kyle (Michael Mealor) is there to officiate the ceremony, with Kevin (Greg Rikaart) as Mariah’s person and Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) standing by Tessa’s side.

The first dance and bouquet toss

Later the newlyweds take to the dance floor for their first dance as Devon (Bryton James), Chance (Conner Floyd), Nate (Sean Dominic), Jack (Peter Bergman), Noah (Rory Gibson), and Kyle look on with smiles on their faces.

There is so much love surrounding Teriah as they take the next step in their relationship. Although they certainly bucked tradition with their funky ’70s theme decor, the brides do keep one long-standing wedding tradition.

After their first dance, the two brides jointly throw a wedding bouquet, and Jack is the lucky person who catches it. Hopefully, this is a sign Jack’s getting a new romance soon.

Jack hasn’t had the best luck in the love department. The last person he dated was Sally (Courtney Hope), which did not end well.

Perhaps the moment will finally get Jack and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). They have been dancing around their feelings for months.

Who’s ready to watch Mariah and Tessa tie the knot?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.