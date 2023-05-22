The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jack and Ashley wage war

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease one sibling rivalry heats up as May sweeps come to an end.

This week, The Abbott family will be torn apart with actions that will have lasting implications.

It’s no secret that, thanks to Diane, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) have been at odds for months,.

Ashley isn’t here for her brother’s unwavering loyalty to Diane after what she did to Jack and Kyle (Michael Mealor) all those years ago.

When Jack gets wind of Ashley’s latest plan, things go from bad to worse for the Abbott siblings

Sign up for our newsletter!

The newest preview video for Y&R teases that this is one family blowup fans won’t want to miss.

Billy drops a bombshell on Jack

A previous promo video for the hit CBS soap opera revealed that Billy (Jason Thompson) informs Jack he thinks Ashley’s planning a coup. The latest footage revisits that, but this time gives fans Jack’s response.

Needless to say, Jack is shocked at what his brother has to say. Although it really shouldn’t be that surprising to him. Ashley has made her feelings about Jack and his actions crystal clear.

What comes next is a classic sibling fight with fierce threats and harsh words that will change the family dynamic forever.

Ashley and Jack have it out

After listening to Billy, Jack confronts Ashley at the Abbott mansion, with Diane looking on in frustration and anger. Jack doesn’t mince words, letting his sister know she will “fail miserably.”

Those words don’t sit well with Ashley, who Jack should know by now doesn’t back down to anyone. Ashley calls Jack out for being so focused and determined to play hero for Diane.

Just like Y&R fans, Ashley knows that things are not going to end well for Jack in regards to his Diane, and Ashley lets him know it.

Hats off to Peter and Eileen because they kill it in just this tiny clip, which means the full-on fight will be oh-so-good!

As for what Ashley has planned, that remains to be seen. However, The Young and the Restless spoilers did reveal that Ashley accepts Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) marriage proposal. That most definitely has something to do with her master plan involving her brother and his fiancée.

It’s another must-see week of the hit daytime drama. Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of juicy entertainment is missed as May sweeps winds down.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.