The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Tucker shocks Ashley, Victor worries, and Sharon’s stalker

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit CBS soap opera tease May sweeps are winding down with a few twists and turns.

It’s the last full week of sweeps months, with the daytime drama continuing to move along several key storylines.

The focus remains on Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) fake death, as well as the fallout of Nate (Sean Dominic) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) affair.

There’s also a new one brewing, which Y&R fans got a glimpse of this week.

Someone’s watching Sharon (Sharon Case), and that’s just the beginning of what’s ahead for her.

Let’s take a look at what else is going down in Genoa City next week.

Victor wrestles with the Victoria and Nate situation

News of Nate and Victoria’s affair has Victor (Eric Braeden) concerned for his daughter. Victor fears Victoria’s being used again, just like with Ashland (Robert Newman), which sends him into overprotective papa mode.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) works with her husband to help reason with Victoria, who once again proves she’s her father’s daughter and stands her ground.

The mustache isn’t just worried about his daughter but his company too. After all, Victoria almost lost it all. And Nate has made his corporate ladder-climbing goals pretty clear.

Let’s hope history isn’t repeating itself with Victoria because been there and done that.

Sharon sends out an SOS

The mystery bottle of champagne has the rumor mill buzzing that Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) is out of prison and ready for revenge. That remains to be seen, but Sharon does turn to Nick (Joshua Morrow) for help figuring out the gift.

Nick notices something about the bottle that sparks concern for him and Sharon. If it is from Cameron, Sharon, Nick, and their whole family is in grave danger.

Y&R spoilers also tease that while Nick focuses on Sharon, Adam (Mark Grossman) will use it to his advantage to gain traction with Sally (Courtney Hope). Adam points out Sharon will always be Nick’s priority because of their kids and history.

Other Genoa City news

This week Ashley (Eileen Davidson) offered to have Tucker (Trevor St. John) move into her room at the Abbott mansion. Although that hasn’t changed, Ashley has some ground rules she wants Tucker to adhere to.

It appears that Tucker agrees to these rules but adds a little twist. Before the week’s over Tucker shocks Ashley with an engagement ring, and she says yes.

Elsewhere in town, Chance (Conner Floyd) makes a new discovery as he searches for the truth about Phyllis and Jeremy (James Hyde).

Oh, what a week it will be on the hit daytime drama!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.