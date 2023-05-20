The Young and the Restless spoilers: Elena blasts Nate and Victoria, Billy betrays Ashley, and concerned Nick

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that confrontation, concern, and betrayal are the name of the game in Genoa City.

May sweeps are approaching the end soon, with only one week left in the month.

Y&R certainly kicked things up a notch during sweeps.

The show appears to have at least one or two more tricks up its sleeve.

It seems Sharon (Sharon Case) has a stalker, and Billy (Jason Thompson) is about to take sides in the latest Abbott family drama.

The latest preview video for the hit CBS soap opera gives fans a look at both those stories and more.

Elena walks in on Victoria and Nate

The fallout of Nate (Sean Dominic) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) Los Angeles romp continues to be a hot topic. In the promo footage, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) finds the cheaters in Victoria’s office at Newman Enterprises.

Elena keeps her cool while showing her anger with a little wit and humor. She comments on finding them both in the office and with their clothes on this time.

Whatever Elena wants with them will be quite entertaining based on her demeanor and poise in the video.

Billy and Nick meddle

Meanwhile at Society, Billy and Jack (Peter Bergman) have a little brotherly bonding time that takes a bit of a shocking turn. Billy informs Jack that he thinks Ashley (Eileen Davidson) may be up to something like a coup.

There’s no question that Jack and Ashley are on the outs, thanks to his love for Diane (Susan Walters) and Ashley’s hatred of her. Ashley has been moving forward with Tucker (Trevor St. John), which Jack assumes is a ploy to annoy him.

The look on Jack’s face speaks volumes as wheels begin to turn, and things appear to make a lot more sense to him after he chats with Billy.

Over with Nick (Joshua Morrow), he takes a closer look at the mysterious champagne sent to Sharon. They have an exchange that leaves Nick concerned after finding a smudge that looks an awful lot like blood.

Although Sharon doesn’t seem so worried in the footage, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Sharon sends an SOS to Nick. That means something grabs her attention and leaves Sharon a little freaked out.

There’s a lot of speculation regarding who’s watching Sharon watching and who gave her the present, with Dylan (Steve Burton) and Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) being the top choices.

Who do you think is stalking Sharon?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.