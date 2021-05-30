The Young and the Restless spoilers: Imani flirts with Nate, Kyle shocks Ashland, and Michael visits Chelsea

Ashland reels for the actions Kyle and Tara have taken. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal a new couple alert, family drama, and the fallout of a master plan.

Life in Genoa City has been a bit rocky for several people, and that will continue for the Abbott family. However, it’s not all doom and gloom. Romance blooms while one person literally gets away with murder or rather attempted murder.

Imani and Nate

Sparks fly at Society when Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) meets Nate (Sean Dominic). Imani wastes no time flirting with the hunky doctor. Nate’s curiosity about the mystery woman is piqued.

Neither of them shares too many specifics. Imani spills she is visiting family in town but doesn’t reveal Amanda (Mishael Morgan) is her sister.

The two clearly have a connection. Imani lets Nate know she plans on visiting Genoa City because she likes what she sees. Translation — she likes him, and who can blame her.

Anyone else excited about the prospect of Nate with someone that’s not Elena (Brytni Sarpy) or Amanda?

Michael visits Chelsea

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) learns her fate. Michael (Christian LeBlanc) visits Chelsea at the mental hospital to reveal if she’s headed to jail or not.

Yes, devising a master plan with Victor (Eric Braeden) to hopefully keep her out of prison, Chelsea learns if all the scheming worked.

Kyle reveals Harrison’s paternity test

Thanks to becoming allies with Sally (Courtney Hope), Ashland (Richard Burgi) learns that Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) and Harrison (Kellen Enriquez) are staying at the Abbott mansion.

When Ashland arrives at the Abbott mansion, Kyle (Michael Mealor) informs him a DNA test was done to determine if Kyle is Harrison’s father. As luck would have it, the results arrive when Ashland is there too.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the results show Kyle is the little boy’s father. It’s a soap opera, though. There’s a good chance the results were changed by someone, like, say Tara.

Whether the test results are accurate or not, one thing is certain. Ashland will be out for blood.

In other exciting Y&R news, Telma Hopkins joins the CBS daytime drama as detective Denise Tolliver. Amanda hires the detective to dig into her family. Denise drops another bombshell secret on Amanda and Devon (Bryton James).

The casting reunites Telma and Bryton, who played mother and son on the sitcom Family Matters.

So many exciting storylines and new cast members to look forward to on the hit soap opera. Fans will be talking about all the drama and romance for weeks to come.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.