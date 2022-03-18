The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor lays down the law, Allie mystery, and Devon’s choice

There are many unanswered questions regarding Jack’s new granddaughter Allie. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease more of the same with a new mystery thrown into the mix.

While one new character brings a lot of questions to the daytime drama, another character must face the music or find a way to skip town. Life in Genoa City has been pretty intense lately, and that doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon.

Nikki and Victor make waves

The wrath of Victor (Eric Braeden) is felt far and wide next week on Y&R.

First up, Ashland (Robert Newman) realizes his house of lies is crumbling down. Ashland puts an escape plan into motion as Victoria (Amelia Heinle) struggles with who to believe — her husband or father.

Billy (Jason Thompson) is also on the receiving end of Victor’s wrath. The mustache warns Billy to stay in his lane, and all bets are it having to do with Victoria.

Speaking of Victoria, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria bring the family together to stage an intervention for their daughter. The desperate parents pull out all the stops to get Victoria to see the real Ashland.

Another person going toe to toe with Ashland will be Adam (Mark Grossman), at the request of Victor, of course.

Allie and a mystery woman

Upon returning to Genoa City, Jack (Peter Bergman) fills Traci (Beth Maitland) in on her new niece Allie ((Kelsey Wang).

There are a lot of unanswered questions regarding Allie. Jack seeks out his granddaughter again to help get some clarification on things.

Next week Allie meets with a mystery woman, which leads to more questions.

When a risky trap is set for Jack, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) begins to crack the code putting her and Jack in grave danger.

Is Allie the mystery texter, or is she working with the person behind the plot to get even with Jack?

Other Genoa City tidbits

The drama surrounding Jack, Ashland, and Victor continues to be the two major storylines on the hit soap opera. However, so much more’s going down in Genoa City to keep The Young and the Restless fans entertained.

Jill (Jess Walton) pushes Devon (Bryton James) to get on board with the Chancellor Industries and Hamilton-Winters merger. Billy finally finds his rhythm with his podcast, while Lily (Christel Khalil) confides in Nate (Sean Dominic).

Over with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), when Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) comforts her, it only heightens her crush on him, and Adam reverts back to his old ways.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.