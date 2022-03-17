The Young and the Restless is on a short hiatus. Pic credit: CBS

Why isn’t The Young and the Restless on today, and when will it return? That’s the question Y&R viewers are asking as they tuned in to see the latest Genoa City happenings only to discover the CBS soap opera was preempted.

There’s good and bad news about why the hit daytime drama isn’t airing a new episode. The bad news is that it was a short week for The Young and the Restless; however, the good news isn’t the hiatus won’t last long.

Days of our Lives went on a lengthy hiatus during the Summer 2021 and Winter 2022 Olympics. That’s not happening with Y&R, though.

Let’s take a look at why the CBS daytime drama won’t have new episodes air the rest of the week.

Why isn’t The Young and the Restless on and when will it return?

It’s that time of year again when CBS Sports coverage of the NCAA Basketball takes over the network. The tournament has been a staple for the network for years and always preempts regular programing.

Y&R will be preempted on Thursday, March 17, and Friday, March 18, to air the highly anticipated sports event. On Monday, March 21, the daytime drama will return with a full week of new episodes.

The soap opera will pick right back up where it left off on Wednesday, March 16. That means viewers won’t have missed a second of the hot storylines happening on the show.

What can fans expect when Y&R returns next week?

Ashland (Robert Newman) and his fake cancer have taken over Y&R for weeks. The storyline remains front and center as Nate (Sean Dominic) brings Victor (Eric Braeden) the information he needs to prove Ashland’s a liar.

As the walls close in on Ashland, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) struggles with who to believe her father or her husband. Missing Michael (Christian LeBlanc) takes center stage, too, with Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) determined to find out what happened to the lawyer.

One thing is for sure. When Ashland’s exposed, the fallout will greatly impact the Newman family forever.

Jack (Peter Bergman) and his mystery texter are a major storyline, too, especially now that his new granddaughter Allie (Kelsey Wang) has been thrown into the mix. Lucky for Jack, he has Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) by his side as he deals with his new family drama.

While The Young and the Restless is taking a short break, the show will be back before fans know it with jaw-dropping moments that shouldn’t be missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.