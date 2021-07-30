The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Phyllis, Tara, and Sally drama, missing Mariah, and more

The walls close in on Sally and Tara as Phyllis recruits more people to help take them down. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease more of the same is going down in Genoa City.

Fans are anxiously awaiting the demise of Sally (Courtney Hope) and Tara (Elizabeth Leiner), which leads to a Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle reunion (Michael Mealor). The final days of Michael’s run as Kyle are nearing, so the good news is the wait is almost over.

Tara and Sally scramble to stop Phyllis

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has the upper hand against Sally and Tara, thanks to the elevator footage she released of them fighting. A meeting with Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Angelina Marchetti (Cristina Serafina) gives Phyllis the ammunition to take her scheme to the next phase.

Speaking of the next part of her plan, Phyllis recruits Nick (Joshua Morrow) to her out. They work together to trap Sally putting the final nail in her coffin.

Sally’s house of cards crumbles further when Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) starts to believe what is being said about the fiery redhead. Lauren makes a power play to remind Sally who is in charge.

It looks like Tara isn’t sitting quite as pretty with Jack (Peter Bergman) and Kyle as she thought following the Phyllis drama. Tara faces scrutiny from both the Abbott men. However, they proceed with caution when questioning Tara, so they don’t risk losing Harrison (Kellen Enriquez).

As Kyle doubts Tara more, he reaches out to Summer for a chat. Summer apologizes to Kyle for her actions.

Will Summer finally rat out Tara?

One thing is for sure. Kyle ends the week making a bold move that will change his life forever.

The search for Mariah

It has been weeks since anyone in Genoa City laid eyes on Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and viewers know the reason is that she’s being held captive.

Next week Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) decides to search for Mariah on her own. The choice will place Tessa in danger.

Sharon (Sharon Case) begins to worry about Mariah’s sudden disappearance. Those motherly instincts kick in, and Sharon starts to do some sleuthing to find her daughter too.

Although Abby (Melissa Ordway) is curious why Mariah left, she also begins to think the worst of her friend. Abby shares her fear that Mariah took off to keep the baby with Devon (Bryton James).

Is it Nina (Tricia Cast) or Ben, aka Stitch (Sean Carrigan), holding Mariah hostage, and why?

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Victor (Eric Braeden) stops Adam (Mark Grossman) from retaliating against Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Lily (Christel Khalil) inspires Billy (Jason Thompson), while Victoria helps Ashland (Richard Burgi) make a pivotal decision about his future.

Plus, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) can’t stop thinking about getting revenge against Sutton (Jack Landron). She decides just how far she will go to avenge her father’s death.

What a week’s going to be on the hit CBS daytime drama. Don’t miss a moment of the juicy entertainment.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.