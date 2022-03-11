The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Phyllis helps, Victor and Ashland drama, and preemptions

Phyllis proves she’s a good friend as Jack deals with a new family bombshell. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera reveal desperate choices, betrayal, and a short week are ahead.

It’s more of the same for the daytime drama, probably because Y&R will only air three new episodes next week. Due to CBS Sports coverage of NCAA Basketball, The Young and the Restless will be preempted on Thursday, March 17, and Friday, March 18.

The good news is the short week means the episodes will be packed with jaw-dropping moments Y&R fans won’t want to miss.

Ashland and Victor take things up a notch

The war between Victor (Eric Braeden) and Ashland (Robert Newman) has been front and center for the past couple of weeks. That doesn’t change at all next week.

It only ramps up with Victor getting even more ammunition to take down his son-in-law. Victor will use this information and go to great lengths to protect Victoria (Amelia Heinle) from Ashland, much to her dismay.

The mustache puts Nick (Joshua Morrow) in a tough position when Victor calls for a strategy session to plot the Newman family’s next move. As Y&R viewers know, Nick’s struggling with going behind Victoria’s back again. The two siblings are finally making amends, and Nick doesn’t want to jeopardize that.

Meanwhile, Ashland pleads his case to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) in hopes she comes over to his side. Another person Ashland wants on his side is Nate (Sean Dominic).

The good doc must make a judgment call that will force him to choose an alliance with Victor or his new pal Ashland. Nate turns to Elena (Brytini Sarpy) for some sound advice regarding his latest dilemma.

Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) receives some disturbing information about her missing husband, Michael (Christian LeBlanc). The info prompts Kevin (Greg Rikaart) to do more searching on his own, which just might land him in trouble too.

Phyllis and Jack grow closer

The fact that Jack (Peter Bergman) has a granddaughter he never knew about rocks him to the core. Jack hopes to find answers from Keemo’s (Philip Moon) daughter Allie (Kelsey Wang).

Unfortunately for Jack, meeting Allie only adds more conflict to his latest family drama. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) doesn’t leave Jack’s side as he struggles with so much pain and shocking news. The trip to Los Angeles bonds these two more than they ever expected.

Other happenings in Genoa City include Lily (Christel Khalil) getting an unexpected update from Devon (Bryton James).

It may be a short week, but the hit soap opera will be filled with must-see moments! Be sure to tune in so not a second of the entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.