The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Nick gets defensive, Victor takes action, and Elena’s choice

Elena has been burning the candle at both ends and needs to make a change. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS daytime drama tease things are getting pretty intense in Genoa City.

Several storylines take it up a notch but are far from over. Plus, one couple could be headed for a split as jealousy rears its ugly head, while another continues to butt heads over sneaky behavior.

The Newman men mean business

Victor (Eric Braeden) continues to help Abby (Melissa Ordway) during her time of need. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is found and reunited with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). However, the ordeal surrounding the kidnapping and baby Bowie’s birth leaves both Abby and Mariah shaken to the core.

The mustache is skeptical of Billy’s (Jason Thompson) intentions towards Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Billy has his own agenda when it comes to keeping Victoria from marrying Ashland (Richard Burgi). Victor warns Billy Boy to butt out. Oh yes, fans can expect Billy and Victor to battle it out once again.

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Victor have a launch party for Newman Media. In true soap opera fashion, the party brings lots of surprises, including Adam showing up with Sally (Courtney Hope) by his side.

Many Genoa City residents have an opinion about Sally and Adam spending time together. Victor, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), and Sharon (Sharon Case), to name a few.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

While Victor and Adam plot their business future, Nick (Joshua Morrow) questions his personal future.

It looks like Sally’s comments about Jack (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) get under Nick’s skin. He fires some tough questions at Phyllis regarding her newly reignited closeness with Jack.

Unfortunately for Nick, Phyllis isn’t his only female problem next week. Victoria blasts Nick for interfering in her personal life. It’s a Newman sibling blowup as Nick defends his actions, and Victoria digs her heels in supporting Ashland.

Other Y&R tidbits

When Victoria unleashes her wrath on Lily (Christel Khalil), all bets are on these two having a standoff over Billy’s latest actions. Her brush with Victoria prompts Lily to plan a fun hotel night with Billy, but things go awry when he ends up in a compromising position.

Nate (Sean Dominic) takes Elena (Brytni Sarpy) on a romantic date, but her mind is elsewhere. Elena has been stretched thin at work and needs to make a change. A new opportunity arises that has Elena thinking about switching careers. Perhaps Lily offers Elena the chance to be the new face of Ask MD.

Plus, Devon (Bryton James) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) grow closer after exchanging some deep dark secrets.

It’s another exciting week on the hit CBS soap opera, so don’t miss a second of the action.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.