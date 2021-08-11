The Young and the Restless: Who kidnapped Mariah on Y&R?

Mariah has been held hostage for weeks on The Young and the Restless. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless viewers are ready to learn who kidnapped Mariah (Camryn Grimes) on the CBS soap opera.

Mariah has been missing for quite some time. Although those close to Mariah believed she was on a business trip at first, it’s become clear to her girlfriend Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) that something is wrong.

After weeks of thinking Mariah needed space, even Abby (Melissa Ordway) is finally convinced something is wrong. Sharon’s (Sharon Case) mama bear instincts kicked in, too, and she enlisted Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to help track down her daughter.

Mariah’s loved ones, including Devon (Bryton James), gathered to plan a course of action to figure out how to get her to come home. Little do they know; Mariah isn’t blowing them off — she’s in captivity.

Who kidnapped Mariah on Y&R?

At the top of the list of kidnappers is Ben, aka Stitch (Sean Carrigan), who showed up in Genoa City shortly before Mariah was taken. Not only was Stitch the last person to see Mariah when they chatted in the park, but he was watching her through the window at Chancellor mansion.

Abby and Stitch lost their baby when his son Max (Jared Breeze) purposely caused her to fall down the steps. It could be that Stitch never got over Abby and is jealous of her starting a family with Chance (Donny Boaz).

Since Stich is the obvious choice, he probably won’t end up being Mariah’s kidnapper. The Young and the Restless is good at letting viewers think a story is headed one way and then throwing them a curveball.

Max also makes the list. Stitch keeps saying there is no change in his son’s condition, but it’s a soap opera, so he could suddenly recover.

Another person on the list is Nina (Tricia Cast). She might fear Mariah will take off Abby’s baby just like Rose DeVille (Darlene Conley) did to Nina with baby Ronan. Nina might have PTSD, causing her to take drastic measures to protect her unborn grandchild.

There’s always the chance Mariah’s kidnapper is someone viewers don’t even know linked to her past, or rather her adopted mother’s past.

When will Mariah’s kidnapper on The Young and the Restless be revealed?

Y&R fans are anxiously waiting to find out who is holding Mariah hostage on the hit daytime drama. Camryn recently shed light on when the big reveal will happen. The actress answered a fan question during a Twitter Q&A, replying “soon.”

No, Camryn didn’t give dates or any other details. However, it does mean the wait is almost over.

Who do you think kidnapped Mariah on Y&R?

