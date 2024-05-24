The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jordan’s fate sealed, Diane worries and Ashley in Paris

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that things are coming to a head in Genoa City.

May sweeps are winding down next week, and Y&R seems to be pushing several stories forward before it ends.

There’s no question that things have been picking up on the daytime drama after a lot of same old, same old.

This week ended with Victor (Eric Braeden) busting Cole (J. Eddie Peck) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) trying to free Jordan (Colleen Zenk).

All signs point to Jordan’s fate being sealed very soon, but in true soap fashion, it won’t end how fans expect.

Let’s see what we know about that and other happenings on The Young and the Restless next week.

Victor on the warpath

The fallout of Cole and Michale betraying Victor will push the mustache to his brink. Victor makes sure the narrative for the situation plays out how he wants and plans.

Before the week is over, Jordan will be dealt with permanently in a manner that Victor finds fitting. After all, now that Cole and Michael know the truth, Victor must get rid of Jordan but will he kill her or send her off to prison?

Speaking of Michael, he finds himself in the hot seat when Victor blasts him for his betrayal.

Jack and Ashley move forward

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) is still paying the price for breaking his sobriety to save Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Now that Nikki has returned from rehab, Diane (Susan Walters) worries her husband will put himself in jeopardy again.

Diane gives Jack an ultimatum, forcing him to choose between his friend and his wife. All signs point to Jack picking Diane because he and Nikki come to an understanding about their friendship.

Over with Ashley (Eileen Davidson), her alters do everything in their power to interfere with her getting help. Lucky for her, Alan (Christopher Cousins) is there to convince Ashley to seek treatment in Paris.

Traci (Beth Maitland) and Ashley land in Paris at the end of the week. However, things are far from smooth sailing the more Ashley begins to fight her alters.

Truces, secrets, and bold decisions take over Genoa City

Elsewhere in Genoa City, when it comes to Connor (Judah Mackey), Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) can’t just sit by and do nothing. Chelsea goes rogue, making a tough decision to help her son.

Jill (Jess Walton) has some shocking news for Billy (Jason Thompson), while Sally (Courtney Hope) finally makes a move regarding her career.

It seems Summer (Allison Lanier) has a change of heart next week as she not only calls a truce with Sally but gives Claire (Hayley Erin) the benefit of the doubt!

Be sure to tune in daily to find out how May sweeps ends on the hit CBS soap.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.