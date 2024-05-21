Is Colleen Zenk leaving The Young and the Restless as Jordan? That’s the question on Y&R fans’ minds after the character was finally discovered alive.

There’s no question that May sweeps has been rather lackluster on the hit CBS soap.

No shocking bombshells have been dropped despite a couple of twists and turns slightly shaking things up in Genoa City.

However, thanks to Cole (J. Eddie Peck) discovering that Jordan (Colleen Zenk) is alive and being held captive by Victor (Eric Braeden), things are heating up.

It was only a matter of time before someone caught on to Victor’s lie, and Cole, being the stand-up guy he is, will have an impact on what happens next for Jordan.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jordan has an escape plan.

That, along with Cole uncovering the truth, has Y&R fans convinced Jordan’s days in Genoa City might be numbered.

There seems to be good news regarding Colleen and Jordan. Even though Jordan has been written into a corner with her evil ways, that doesn’t necessarily mean the character is done.

Let’s be honest: Villains in Genoa City rarely pay for their crimes. Take Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), who’s now wreaking havoc on The Bold and the Beautiful, for example. Sheila has “died,” gone to prison, and been MIA more times than we can count.

Considering that Colleen hasn’t given any indication she wants to leave and that she’s a great addition to The Young and the Restless, we think she’ll stay.

Cole finding her doesn’t mean that she will be free or that Victor will even get busted for his actions. There’s much for Cole to think about regarding how to proceed with Jordan, especially since he knows Claire (Hayley Erin) will always be a target.

Y&R fans weigh in on Colleen Zenk and Eric Braeden

While not all The Young and the Restless fans are on board with the Jordan storyline, some are thrilled to watch Colleen and Eric in scenes together simply.

@EBraeden @ColleenZenk Hi Eric and Colleen I just wanted to say how much I am enjoying your scenes together !! Are you enjoying your scenes together because it really looks like you both are ? If you don’t mind me asking what’s your favorite scene together ? #YR” read an X.

Another called it a treat watching the two soap legends working together on-screen.

Those are just some examples of what Y&R fans are saying about the talented actors killing it on the hit CBS soap.

Stay tuned to find out what happens next with Jordan and whether it means the end of Colleen on the show.

What do you think of Jordan?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.