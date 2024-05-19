The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden honors friend Dabney Coleman after his death

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden honored his long-time friend Dabney Coleman this weekend following news of the actor’s death.

Dabney passed away on Thursday, May 16, with news of his death spreading through Hollywood like wildfire.

Tributes immediately began pouring in for the Hollywood legend, who spent over six decades doing what he loved — acting.

Eric was one of many who remembered and honored the man he considered a dear friend.

The Y&R star took to social media but kept his tribute short and sweet, sharing photos of Dabney helping Eric celebrate 40 years as Victor Newman on the hit CBS soap.

“My old friend, Dabney Coleman, just passed! Upon his recommendation did I decide to do Y&R! Dabney was 92! A great actor, great friend and tennis player! REST IN PEACE, my friend!!!” Eric wrote.

Yes, The Young and the Restless fans, it seems we can thank Dabney for Eric stepping into the role of Victor.

Eric Braeden reveals how Dabney Coleman convinced him to do The Young and the Restless

In 2020, Eric celebrated 40 years of playing Victor Newman on the hit daytime drama. The on-set celebration included a visit from his pal Dabney. During an interview on four decades in Genoa City, Erica revealed that without Dabney, his soap career would never have happened.

“I have a friend called Dabney Coleman who was in Tootsie and then, 9 to 5, and many other films,” Eric shared, calling Dabney a “great comedic actor, great dramatic actor.”

The two actors loved tennis and often played each other. When Eric was given the opportunity to meet with the Y&R powers that be, he sought advice from Dabney after one of their tennis matches.

“He says, ‘Do it. You’ll love it,” Eric expressed.

That friendship only blossomed more because of the push Dabney gave Eric, which ultimately changed his life.

Actor Dabney Coleman dead at age 92

On Friday, Dabney’s daughter Quincy Coleman broke the news to People magazine that her father passed away in Santa Monica, California, at his home.

“My father crafted his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity. As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery,” Quincy’s statement read. “A teacher, a hero and a king, Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death as his spirit will shine through his work, his loved ones and his legacy eternally.”

Dabney was best known for his iconic roles in 9 to 5, Tootsie, and You’ve Got Mail. Along with starring in several hit films, Dabney appeared on many TV shows, including Buffalo Bill, Boardwalk Empire, and his most high-profile guest stint on Yellowstone as Kevin Costner’s father, John Dutton Sr.

The Hollywood icon is survived by his children, Meghan, Kelly, Randy, and Quincy, five grandchildren, and his sister, Beverly Coleman McCall.

There’s no question that Dabney Coleman was an extraordinary actor, but his friend, Y&R star Eric Braeden, remembered the amazing man he had called his good friend for decades.

RIP, Dabney Coleman!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.