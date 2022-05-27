The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Devon and Nate clash, Phyllis and Jack plot, and Nick helps

Nate is in demand on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease the gloves are coming off for several Genoa City residents.

May sweeps are coming to an end, but the chaos on Y&R is still going strong. After a brief escape from the drama to focus on Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) wedding a couple of weeks ago, the show returns to drama and scheming.

It’s more of the same with the daytime drama focusing on two pivotal storylines while also setting the stage for a new family battle.

The Diane problem

There’s no question Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) wants Diane (Susan Walters) gone. Next week Phyllis and Jack (Peter Bergman) team up to deal with their Diane problem.

The new couple also devises a plan to keep Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Allison Lanier) in Genoa City. Things go awry, though, when Jack catches Phyllis off guard and not in a good way, putting a crimp in their budding romance.

Speaking of Kyle, he is forced to make a tough decision emotionally and ethically. All signs point to this decision having to do with his mother.

Although the entire town is out to get her, Diane keeps up appearances while forging new relationships. Kyle isn’t the only one she wants to get to know better. Ashland (Robert Newman) has caught her eye too.

Winter family drama

It was only a matter of time before working together caused problems between Nate (Sean Dominic) and Devon (Bryton James). The two cousins clash over business decisions, which brings up some past tensions.

Nate has become quite the in-demand man lately. Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) has set her sights on the hunky doctor even though he’s taken.

The continuous flirtation becomes too much for Elena (Brytni Sarpy), who puts Imani in her place.

Other Genoa City tidbits

While Diane is enemy number one for Jack and Phyllis, Ashland has earned that title from Victor (Eric Braeden). Next week, the mustache recruits a new ally to help him remove Ashland from the canvas. Victor and Phyllis land in a tricky situation next week, which could mean they team up to deal with their two enemies.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) vowed to help Sharon (Sharon Case) as she mourns the loss of Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). The former couple takes a trip down memory lane as Nick hopes to distract Sharon from her grief. However, Sharon stands her ground against someone before the week is over.

Will the person be Nick or someone else who feels Sharon’s wrath?

All of this plus, Chance (Conner Floyd) makes a promise, and Noah (Rory Gibson) strikes out with Allie (Kelsey Wang).

It’s another must-see week of the hit daytime drama!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.