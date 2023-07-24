The Young and the Restless spoilers: Diane gloats to Ashley and Jack declares war

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the Abbott family drama amps up for the final week of July sweeps.

Just when Y&R fans thought things couldn’t get any worse between Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman), one move proves there’s no going back now.

For weeks now, the siblings have been at odds over Tucker (Trevor St. John), Diane (Susan Walters), and Jabot.

The family business is at stake, drawing a line in the sand with family members like Billy (Jason Thompson) being forced to take sides.

This week Jack and Diane’s wedding day only adds more tension between Jack and Ashley.

The latest preview video teases the gloves are off as the Abbott family is officially at war.

Diane relishes in her wedding day

In the footage, Ashley and Diane have it out yet again because Diane gloats it’s her wedding day. Yes, it seems Diane and Jack are headed to the alter, but in true soap opera fashion, it won’t go off without a hitch.

Ashley, for one, brings a slew of drama as she screams about wishing Jack would see the light when it comes to Diane. With a giddy smile on her face, angry Ashley declares Jack’s going to lose everything and calls Diane a “stupid b**ch.”

The war of words only worsens when Jack and Ashely go toe to toe, with him making a bold declaration.

Jack calls for an Abbott family war

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Ashley and Jack are not backing down in their plans to destroy each other. A flip of the scene in the promo video features Ashley again putting Jack on blast for choosing Diane.

Jack can’t take it anymore, screaming about turning this into an “Abbott family war.” Ashley tells him to “bring it on,” which means the siblings are officially at war.

However, these two have been at war for weeks, so the news isn’t jaw-dropping or shocking. Ashley and Jack have been at each other’s throats since he got back together with Diane.

Who will win this war?

Y&R fans will have to tune in and find out because this storyline is far from over.

In other teasers for the hit CBS soap opera, a previous promo video featured Ashley and Tucker making plans for their own wedding, thanks to a bit of help from Ashley (Melissa Ordway) and Devon (Bryton James).

Could it be that Tucker and Ashley will pull a fast one and get married on the same day as Diane and Tucker? Anything’s possible in Genoa City!

The Young and the Restless airs weekday on CBS.