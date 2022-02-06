The Young and the Restless spoilers: Chelsea dreams about Rey and love stories

Love is in the air in Genoa City. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease a new couple that could be coming to the hit CBS daytime drama soon. As Valentine’s Day looms, the great love stories of Y&R are also celebrated.

It’s that time of year again where love and romance take over the soap opera world, at least for a day or two. Never fear, though, The Young and the Restless fans. There’s plenty of drama to balance things out, including one woman setting her sights on a married man.

Chelsea dreams about Rey

The latest preview dropped by CBS features a possible new love connection. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) discuss how they somehow managed to become friends, despite the fact she poisoned him to frame Adam (Mark Grossman).

A smiling Chelsea reveals she never thought they would be friends, but “it happened.” Rey spills their friendship happened because he knows how hard she worked to “rebuild her life.”

Later asleep on the couch, Chelsea dreams about Rey telling her she’s the most “complicated and intriguing woman” he’s ever met. Rey declares he’s “mesmerized” by Chelsea. The two engage in a passionate kiss before the video fades to black.

Could it be that the writers are setting the stage for a Rey and Chelsea pairing?

It sure seems like a new couple is brewing.

After all, Adam admits he wants Sally (Courtney Hope) in another preview video. Plus, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) have been leaning on each other a lot lately. Y&R fans are convinced a Nick and Sharon reunion is in the works.

Celebrating Y&R love stories

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) get in the Valentine’s Day spirit. Billy (Jason Thompson) also gets bitten by the love bug and plans a romantic surprise for Lily (Christel Khalil).

There is nothing like a good old-fashioned soap opera love story, and Y&R is celebrating that in a new promo video. A montage of couples like Victor and Nikki, Rey and Sharon, and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) sharing loving moments flashes across the screen.

Then, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Nate (Sean Dominic) express their love for each other before Adam and Sally’s Italian kiss is featured. The footage ends with Lily gushing over having Billy on her side.

Do you think Rey and Chelsea would make a good match?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.