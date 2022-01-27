Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan reflects on her soap loves, fans weigh in on favorite one

Soap opera fans had a lot to say about Melissa’s great soap opera loves. Pic credit: CBS and ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) reflects on her soap opera loves in honor of Valentine’s Day coming up, and fans have weighed in on their favorite one.

Along with playing Chelsea for the past decade on The Young and the Restless, Melissa is also known for the role of Annie on the ABC daytime drama All My Children. Die-hard soap opera fans already knew that little tidbit.

The talented actress has been part of some of the hottest super couples in daytime television. Melissa has worked with some exceptional actors over the years, and now she’s given her leading men mad props.

Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan reflects on her soap loves

Melissa decided to kick off the month of love a few days early. The brunette beauty shared an Instagram post honoring the men who played Annie and Chelsea’s love interest over the years.

From her Ally Children days, Melissa acknowledged Jacob Young (JR Chandler), Cameron Mathison (Ryan Lavery), David Canary (Adam Chandler), and Aiden Turner (Aidan Devane) as the men who impacted her life and Annie’s. Steve Burton (Dylan McAvoy), Justin Hartley (Adam Newman), Joshua Morrow (Nick Newman), Burgess Jenkins (Billy Abbott), and Mark Grossman (Adam Newman) made up the Y&R men that Chelsea has been involved with over the years.

There was also a picture of the man who kidnapped Chelsea and was also a paramedic who helped her. Matt Katrosar is Melissa’s real-life husband who appeared on the CBS soap opera a couple of times in day player roles.

“With Valentine’s Day around the corner…I’ve had the pleasure of working with some 🔥💪😈🎭💓co-stars between AMC and Y&R! (and lots more wonderful men than these 10 will fit!) (#9 is my personal fave😆) Which Annie/Chelsea pairings were your favorite???,” Melissa captioned the Instagram post.

Soap opera fans weigh in on their favorite pairing

It didn’t take long for Melissa’s Instagram post to become flooded with soap opera fans weighing in on their favorite pairing.

Justin Hartley, Cameron Mathison, and Jacob Young popped up in the comments section with their vote.

The consensus from fans was that Melissa’s real-life husband, Matt was the favorite.

Chelsea and Adam were a close second, with Justin and Mark Grossman as great matches for Melissa.

Other comments reflected on Melissa’s AMC days and simply gushed over these talented men.

Melissa Claire Egan just gave fans a nice trip down memory lane. The actress reflected on all the talented men she’s worked with on The Young and the Restless.

Soap opera fans have weighed in on their favorite of Melissa’s leading men. Which one is yours?

