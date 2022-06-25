The Young and the Restless spoilers: Chelsea and Billy bond, Michael romances Lauren, and Diane’s big win

Laure and Michael still got in on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that unexpected sparks fly, love is in the air, and a victory raises a few eyebrows in Genoa City.

As temperatures rise outside, things are heating up on the hit CBS soap opera. One couple gets some quality time together, while another could be in jeopardy, and family tensions are at an all-time high on upcoming episodes of Y&R.

Kyle leaves Jack speechless

The latest preview video for the daytime drama reveals Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Allison Lanier.) give into Diane (Susan Walters). Kyle shows sympathy for his returned-from-the-dead mother by giving her a job.

Diane relishes in the news she can work in the PR department at Marchetti. However, Jack (Peter Bergman) is left speechless at Kyle’s latest move, and the fallout will be interesting for the Abbott family.

Speaking of exploring family dynamics, the Newman family is still reeling from Victoria (Amelia Heinle) choosing to build a life with Ashland (Robert Newman). The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Victor (Eric Braeden) sets a trap for his son-in-law.

In promo footage, Victor meets with Nick (Joshua Morrow) to have yet another chat about Ashland and Victoria. The mustache informs his son that Victoria and Ashland will soon realize they have hit a brick wall in their master plan.

Michael and Billy each get a friendly life reminder

Things have been challenging for Billy (Jason Thompson) lately, especially since he lost ChanceCom. When Billy encounters Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) at Crimson Lights, he’s reminded of how well she used to know him.

Billy doesn’t miss a beat as they chat, while Chelsea has a happy look on her face that hasn’t been seen in a while. Could it be that the writers are setting the stage for a Chelsea and Billy romance?

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

There has been some tension mounting between Billy and Lily (Christel Khalil) lately.

One couple blissfully in love still is Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman). They enjoy some quality time together in a hotel room at the Grand Phoenix, getting their slow dance on. Michael jokes they still got it.

With a loving look on her face, Lauren reminds her husband that they never lost it. The moment’s so sweet and touching, giving Y&R fans a little nostalgia. Lauren and Michael have been through the wringer after all.

Last night the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards took place. Check out all the winners here, including The Young and the Restless star Mishael Morgan, who made history.

Plus, read why Melissa Ordway and Jason Thompson missed the festivities.

The Young and the Restless airs weekday on CBS.