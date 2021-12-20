The Young and the Restless spoilers: Celebrating the holidays in Genoa City style

It’s the most magical time of year on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal its time to celebrate the holidays in Genoa City style.

In the latest promo video for the hit CBS soap opera, holiday festivities are in full swing with lots of reflection, appreciation, joy, and kissing. Y&R fans are in for an entire week of Christmas fun.

However, that doesn’t mean the lying and scheming are put on hold. Thanks to the first preview video dropped, viewers can expect Billy (Jason Thompson) to keep playing games with Adam (Mark Grossman). Billy lets his enemy think he’s slipped back into his old drinking ways.

The week rounds out with the holiday spirit taking over the town, and fans won’t want to miss a second.

Genoa City couples cozy up this Christmas season

At his penthouse, Devon (Bryton James) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) enjoy spending some quality time together. Devon nuzzles close to his lady love, who takes in all his affection.

Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) lovingly expresses to Chance (Conner Floyd) they have so much to be thankful for this season. Abby is, of course, talking about baby Dominic and Chance finally coming home.

Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy are also getting in on all the holiday festivities with a little mistletoe kiss.

Over at the ranch, Victor (Eric Braeden) lets Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) know she is the best gift he ever received. They share a special Christmas dance too.

Y&R gets in the holiday spirit

Nothing makes Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) happier than being home to spend this magical time of year with Connor (Judah Mackey). They share a happy holiday hug.

Jack (Peter Bergman) spreads joy this season by wishing someone a Merry Christmas while hanging out at Society. Plus, Victor and Adam think they have a lot to celebrate, so they share a toast over their good fortune.

Speaking of family bonding, dressed as Santa Claus, Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Noah (Rory Gibson) share a hug. It’s not all smiles for Nick this year, though.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick gets his very own stand-alone episode. On Friday, December 24, the Christmas Eve episode focuses on Nick reflecting on his past mistakes with a little help from some loved ones. It’s a must-see episode for sure.

There’s a lot for Y&R fans to look forward to as the hit CBS daytime drama gets in the holiday spirit with a full week of new episodes.

Who’s ready to spend the holiday season in Genoa City style?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.