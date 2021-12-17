The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Nick special episode, Billy’s confession, and Christmas fun

Nick learns some valuable lessons this Christmas season. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes tease the good people of Genoa City are getting in the holiday spirit.

It’s not all joy and happiness on the hit CBS soap opera. There’s plenty of confrontations, confessions, and scheming going on too.

Billy comes clean to Jack

The war between Adam (Mark Grossman), Victor (Eric Braeden), and Billy (Jason Thompson) takes a couple of interesting turns.

First, Victor and Adam make a misstep as they strategize to take down Billy. The Abbott heir keeps up his scheme of letting his enemies think he’s revered back to his old bad ways.

One person Billy can’t keep lying to is Jack (Peter Bergman). After Jack expresses his concern over his brother’s behavior, Billy clues Jack in on his master plan with a little help from Lily (Christel Khalil).

When Lily isn’t helping her man, they spend some quality time together to celebrate Christmas. Plus, Victor grills Sally (Courtney Hope) about what she really wants from Adam.

Christmas time in Genoa City

Determined to give Connor (Judah Mackey) the best Christmas, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam call a truce. Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor are reminded of the true meaning of Christmas.

Another former couple putting aside their differences this holiday season is Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow). Phyllis invites Nick to do something special with her.

Traci (Beth Maitland) returns to bring Jack some much-needed holiday cheer. The siblings spread some Christmas love around town.

It looks like Nate (Sean Dominic) gets exactly what he wants for Christmas. Elena (Brytni Sarpy) agreed to move in with him, so the happy couple talks taking the next step in their relationship.

They aren’t the only couple talking about the future. Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) are making big plans too.

Over with Chance (Conner Floyd), he struggles after seeing a close moment between Devon (Bryton James) and baby Dominic.

Nick gets a stand-alone episode

On Friday, December 24, The Young and the Restless will celebrate the holiday season with a special Nick-centric episode.

The show perfectly titled St. Nick will feature him looking back on his life with the help of some very special people. Nick learns some valuable lessons, including what he needs to do to stop repeating past mistakes and move forward with his life.

Thanks to his breakup with Phyllis and being on the outs with his family, Nick’s been feeling blue. The special episode is a turning point for Nick and will kick off the next big journey for him.

